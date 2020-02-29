Charities concerned that changes to law included in federal tax cuts will cut into giving

COLUMBIA — Many people reach their decisions about charitable giving only at year's end, making their donations as tax time looms.

A 2017 change in the laws on tax deductions could change that habit, which worries some nonprofit leaders.

The rules were affected by the 2017 tax cut bill. The result is that fewer people are likely to itemize their deductions, meaning that one incentive to make charitable gifts will no longer be there.

The possibility has nonprofit leaders concerned.

The United Way is advocating nationally for a change in the tax law. Leaders from United Way branches around the nation, including the Lowcountry's Trident United Way, did so with lawmakers during their day in Washington in January. They are seeking a charitable deduction that every taxpayer could use.

"A universal charitable deduction would mean millions more people could give and enable charities to serve more people, including here in the Tri-County," Trident United Way CEO Chloe Knight Tonney said in a statement.

Even as nonprofits worry about the effects, however, many executives still are unsure about the change's results.

"For United Way specifically, it is still a bit early to tell what impact overall the new tax law has had, since our campaign cycle crosses over calendar years," said Sara Fawcett, CEO of United Way of the Midlands.

Executives did agree, however, that a tax deduction never has been the No. 1 motivator for the vast majority of donors.

“Fundholders who give to and through a community foundation have philanthropic leaning. They don’t set up a fund for tax purposes, for the most part," said JoAnn Turnquist, CEO of the Central Carolina Community Foundation. "That’s an added benefit, but they’re setting up funds because they believe in giving back to a community."

The main change in the tax cut package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in late 2017 that affects charities is a much larger standard deduction.

For those filing their 2019 income taxes, the standard deductions even will move up a bit more. Those filing returns as individuals or as married people filing separately can take a standard deduction of $12,200 and $24,400 for married couples filing jointly.

That is expected to mean it will make sense for many fewer people to maximize their deductions by itemizing, which is where a charitable deduction can directly benefit them financially.

Some taxpayers are deciding to start "bundling" their donations, giving one large lump of cash every two or three years versus an annual donation to create enough of a tax break to be worth itemizing. It's not yet clear how bundling will affect philanthropic groups, Turnquist said.

According to IRS data, before the change about 30 percent of people itemized their taxes to get the benefit of all their deductions. Under the new rules, the United Way estimates that level could fall to just 5 percent of filers.

The early data on charities doesn't show a dip so far that can be attributed to the change in the tax law, though.

A study by the Blackbaud Institute, a branch of the Daniel Island-based data firm, found that charitable giving overall was up only a modest 1 percent in 2019.

More giving has moved online, with that avenue for donations posting a 6.8 percent increase in 2019. According to the report, smaller organizations showed more growth than the biggest nonprofits, which actually saw a 0.7 decline in donations received.

The Blackbaud Institute analyzed data from more than 5,000 nonprofits in performing its analysis.

At the Central Carolina Community Foundation, Turnquist said that in the second tax year since the changes it's still too soon to really know the long-term effects. Giving to the foundation has been climbing sharply, and that could reflect several other factors, she said.

Among those other trends: a strong stock market creating more wealth for those who will give. The baby boomers also are setting up their long-term giving plans as they move toward retirement, meaning more assets are being shifted into charitable accounts, Turnquist said.

The way people choose to give to charity also has changed.

The foundation runs an annual Midlands Gives event, set this year for May 5, that brings charities together on the same day to collect online donations with special promotions. The event has flourished, thanks in part to strong pull on social media: Last year the day raised 14,000 gifts totaling $2 million for more than 400 nonprofits.

Turnquist wonders if some charitable giving being done in new ways is being missed in the usual accounting. Many donations to online causes such as fundraising on GoFundMe and other sites never show up on tax forms and often might go unmeasured.

For many who give to charity the tax donation is an afterthought, Turnquist said. The foundation gets more dollars per household from some of the less affluent areas in its 11-county region than some of the wealthier ones, she said.

"Folks who live close to need, and experience and witness need, have historically been those who have supported others," Turnquist said.