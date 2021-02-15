Chairman of North Charleston-based global chemical maker dies

The chairman and former interim CEO of North Charleston-based specialty chemical maker Ingevity Corp. died over the weekend, the company announced Monday.

Richard B. "Rick" Kelson, 74, passed away Feb. 13 in New York City. The cause was not disclosed.

Kelson was an attorney and longtime executive at Alcoa Inc., where he was chief financial officer for more than decade. He retired from the aluminum maker in 2006 as counsel to the chairman.

The Pittsburgh native had led the board of Ingevity since its formation almost five years ago, when paper maker WestRock Co. spun off the chemical business to create a new publicly traded company.

Kelson served as interim chief executive officer for about six months last year, after D. Michael Wilson was ousted from the top job for undisclosed personal conduct matters.

John Fortson, who was promoted from finance chief to president and CEO of Ingevity last Sept. 1, said the late chairman was "truly an exceptional business leader, but more importantly, he was a gentle soul and a compassionate friend."

“Rick’s experience, wisdom and warmth were critical to the formation and success of our company,” Fortson said in a written statement Monday. “His fatherly guidance and counsel were hallmarks of his tenure with Ingevity. He was especially effective as our interim CEO, and the strength of his presence and leadership served the company greatly during this transition.”

The company said its directors will select and announce a a successor for Kelson "over the next several days" to "preside over the regularly scheduled board meetings later this week."

Ingevity is one of South Carolina's largest publicly traded companies, with a stock market value of about $2.9 billion as of Monday. It was started decades ago as a division within MeadWestvaco Corp.'s Cooper River mill to develop chemicals from trees the company harvested to make paper products. The 2016 spin-off followed the sale of MeadWestvaco to Rock-Tenn in a deal that created WestRock.

Ingevity, which moved its global headquarters last year from Virginia Avenue to O'Hear Avenue near Park Circle, has 25 locations around the world. It employs about 1,750 workers, or about 100 fewer compared to mid-2020, when the company announced plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.