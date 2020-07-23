CEO of SC's largest electric co-op set to step down

The chief executive officer of Berkeley Electric Cooperative is preparing to step down after heading up the rural power supplier for more than eight years.

Dwayne Cartwright, who plans to retire in September, said he would leave South Carolina's largest electric co-op after his replacement is chosen by the member-owned organization's board of directors.

As CEO, Cartwright has overseen a dramatic expansion of the 80-year-old utility's members in its service territory, which spans parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

When he arrived in October 2012, the Moncks Corner-based co-op had roughly 85,000 members — what it calls customers — but that number grew to more than 100,000 and 5,000 miles of lines as residential, commercial and industrial development boomed throughout the region.

Averaging nearly 350 new electric customers per month, Berkeley is now one of the fastest-growing electric cooperatives in the country.

Cartwright, who previously worked in other states including Texas, North Dakota and Missouri, said he believes Berkeley Electric is prepared to handle any future expansions.

"We're set for the growth," he said. "We've been at it now for seven or eight years."

The bigger issue his successor will have to address, Cartwright said, is the co-op's power supply.

South Carolina's 19 local electric cooperatives currently buy their power from either state-run Santee Cooper or Charlotte-based Duke Energy, one of the country's largest investor-owned utilities.

Cartwright said Berkeley Electric, and the other co-ops in the state, need to figure how to make that electricity more affordable. He expects that will happen through an expansion of renewable energy sources and natural gas.

"If we are going to remain competitive, we need to supply affordable, reliable energy for our members," he said.

Cartwight announced his retirement in a column he wrote for the July edition of Berkeley Electric's South Carolina Living magazine. He noted that his time as CEO included "some real challenges, especially from Mother Nature," as well as the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant, "renewed legislative oversight and a global pandemic to cap it all off."

He and his wife plan to return to their home state of Missouri to be closer to their family.

The Berkeley Electric board is conducting a national search for its next CEO, Cartwright said.