CEO of Charleston tech firm out, finance chief named as successor

A swift leadership change took place at Benefitfocus Inc. on Monday, with the chief executive officer replaced by the head of finance effective immediately.

Ray August is stepping down as CEO, the Daniel Island-based software company announced in a statement. Stephen Swad, the chief financial officer, will replace him.

The coronavirus pandemic has added strain to a company that has not posted a net profit since going public in 2013. The stock price sits at less than half its value when it made its initial public offering, closing around $11 on Friday.

The employees of roughly 150,000 organizations use Benefitfocus' software platform to enroll in and manage their workplace benefits, including health insurance. But the firm is paid based on usage, and unemployment rates are at historic highs due to the virus.

“Benefitfocus plays an important leadership role in the industry, and we’re doing the work to build a truly great company," Swad said in an announcement.

Swad also gave a nod to BuildGroup, a firm led by one of the company's directors that recently invested $80 million into Benefitfocus.

The finance role Swad is leaving will go to Alpana Wegner, the company's controller. Wegner has been with the company since 2017, when she left Blackbaud, Daniel Island's other publicly traded technology company, where she was vice president of sales.

Wegner will be the company's fourth CFO since 2016. Swad has been in the role for about a year.

August was appointed CEO in January 2018 following founder and longtime company leader Shawn Jenkins' decision to step down in late 2017.