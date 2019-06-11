The president and CEO of Charleston’s International African American Museum, which is likely just months from breaking ground, announced Tuesday he would resign.
Michael Boulware Moore, who has been the organization’s only chief officer, will be in the role until August 2.
The former business executive worked for companies like Coca-Cola and Kraft before joining the IAAM staff in 2016 and plans to return to a job in the private sector, according to a statement from the museum.
IAAM board member and College of Charleston professor emeritus Bernard Powers will serve as interim CEO. Chief operating officer Elijah Heyward will take over Moore’s day-to-day management responsibilities.
Construction work on the museum grounds — a waterfront parcel that was once part of Gadsden’s Wharf, a site where enslaved people arrived in Charleston — will likely start in October, said former Mayor Joe Riley, who announced his plan to build an African American museum almost 20 years ago.
City Council is set to review the museum’s construction contract on July 16, which will be one of the final steps before work can begin.
With the groundbreaking finally in sight, the project has reached a critical moment. But Riley said the timing of Moore’s departure makes sense as the organization transitions from primarily fundraising to building and opening the museum.
“That’s a whole new wave of operations and hiring of staff,” Riley said.
Museum board chair Wilbur Johnson also said in a statement that Moore’s departure “does not come as an entire surprise” since the board “always knew” Moore planned to return to work in the private sector.
Riley also noted that the fundraising process has been "a longer time frame" than museum organizers had originally thought.
When Moore was selected as CEO, the museum had raised about half of its original $75 million goal. The museum met that goal in August of last year, but, in December, Riley and Moore announced that they would need to raise at least another $10 million more, mainly due to increases in construction costs.
Since their, several major donations have been announced, included contributions from the Mormon Church, steel giant Nucor Corp., the founders of Spartanburg's Johnson Collection and the New York-based Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The total raised has reached about $87 million, Riley said.
Riley described Moore's work with the IAAM a "lifetime achievement" and noted his ability to communicate the museum's story with potential donors.
"What made getting Michael so fortunate was his personal connection," Riley said.
Moore is a great-great grandson of Robert Smalls, a former slave from South Carolina who famously stole a Confederate ship in Charleston Harbor and later became one of the first African Americans elected to Congress.
The IAAM board will soon select a search committee to start the process of finding a new CEO. The search will be “expedited but not rushed,” Riley said.
The museum has already been looking to fill another key role. The director of museum planning and operations, Marion Gill, left the organization several months ago for family reasons.
Riley said that they have found a "very strong candidate" for Gill's position and expect to fill it soon.
“My intention was to oversee the necessary planning and fundraising to bring this museum to life, and I am proud to have done just that,” Moore said in a statement.