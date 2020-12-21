CEO of a major Charleston-area hospital owner stepping down in 2021

The longtime top executive of one of the Charleston region's largest medical providers and is moving on in mid-2021.

Trident Health president and CEO Todd Gallati will retire on June 1 after 12 years with the two-hospital system and 32 years to the day he started his career in the industry, according to an announcement late Sunday.

A search for a successor is under way.

Trident operates acute-care hospitals with 445 patient beds — Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center, the latter recently wrapped up a $100 million expansion. It also has three freestanding emergency care outposts, in Moncks Corner, North Charleston and Summerville.

The for-profit system, which is owned by Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, is one of the 10 largest employers in the Charleston region, with more than 2,500 employees and 600 physicians.

Gallati has overseen Trident since 2008. He said in a note to employees that he and his family plan to stay in the Lowcountry.

“Since I was a kid I have always loved the work of hospitals. Memories of joining my dad during his surgical rounds or of my first job as a nursing assistant and transporter are still fresh enough to give me that perspective of the important work that our team performs each day with each patient," he said in a written statement. "This unprecedented year in which COVID has dominated every aspect of health care has obviously amplified that appreciation and the role we play in our community."

Trident chair Dr. David Castellone called Gallati "a patient-first CEO."

"He has positioned Trident Health well to meet the growing health care needs of our region,” he said.

One unfinished piece of business for Gallati is when the system will break ground on a long-planned 50-bed hospital to be built near its Moncks Corner emergency clinic. State regulators approved the project several years ago.