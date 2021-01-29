CEO of a large SC manufacturer has COVID-19

The top executive at one of South Carolina's largest publicly traded companies has taken a temporary leave of absence after contracting COVID-19.
Fort Mill-based Domtar Corp. made the announcement Friday about John D. Williams, who is CEO and president of the paper and packaging manufacturer. The company wished him "a speedy recovery" and that it looks forward to his return.
Daniel Buron was named to fill in for Williams on a temporary basis while continuing in his role as senior vice president and chief financial officer.
"The board of directors expects Domtar’s business to continue to operate as normal, with a strong, experienced management team," the company said in a written statement.
Williams has been president and CEO since January 2009. He's also on the board of directors.
Domtar traces its roots to an English company that was started in 1848, and its name is taken from the former Dominion Tar and Chemical Co. Ltd.
It employs about 8,000 workers and operates 27 manufacturing sites around the world. The company maintains corporate offices in South Carolina and Montreal.
Shares of Domtar were up slightly Friday.