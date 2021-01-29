You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CEO of a large SC manufacturer has COVID-19

John D. Willams

John D. Williams is taking temporary leave from his role as president and chief executive officer of Domtar Corp. Provided

The top executive at one of South Carolina's largest publicly traded companies has taken a temporary leave of absence after contracting COVID-19.

Fort Mill-based  Domtar Corp. made the announcement Friday about John D. Williams, who is CEO and president of the paper and packaging manufacturer. The company wished him "a speedy recovery" and that it looks forward to his return.

Daniel Buron was named to fill in for Williams on a temporary basis while continuing in his role as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"The board of directors expects Domtar’s business to continue to operate as normal, with a strong, experienced management team," the company said in a written statement.

Williams has been president and CEO since January 2009. He's also on the board of directors.

Domtar traces its roots to an English company that was started in 1848, and its name is taken from the former Dominion Tar and Chemical Co. Ltd.

It employs about 8,000 workers and operates 27 manufacturing sites around the world. The company maintains corporate offices in South Carolina and Montreal.

Shares of Domtar were up slightly Friday. 

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News