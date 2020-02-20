CEO of a large North Charleston manufacturer ousted over "personal conduct' issues

A global chemical business that was spun out of the old MeadWestvaco paper-making conglomerate into a standalone public company has ousted its top executive, citing "matters related to his personal conduct."
North Charleston-based Ingevity Corp. announced Thursday that D. Michael Wilson agreed to resign as CEO, president and director, effective immediately.
"Wilson’s resignation is unrelated to the company’s financial reporting and business performance and is the result of matters relating to his personal conduct," the company said in a written statement. It did not elaborate.
Ingevity was started years ago as the specialty chemical division within MeadWestvaco Corp. It became an independent publicly traded company after the paper and packaging giant was sold about about five years ago in a deal that created WestRock Co.
Ingevity's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wilson was hired in 2015 to lead the new Virginia Avenue chemical spin-off, which now has 25 locations around the world and employs about 1,850 workers.
Ingevity earned $184 million on revenue of about $1.3 billion last year.
Wilson was paid $5.4 million in 2018, including nearly $900,000 in salary, stock awards and other compensation, according the company's latest disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The exact value of his separation agreement could not be immediately determined. Ingevity said Wilson is entitled to any stock options and performance-based stock awards that have already vested, as as well as the vested balance in a deferred compensation plan.
Ingevity chairman Richard “Rick” Kelson was named interim CEO. He will be paid $225,000 a month. A search committee has been formed to find a permanent replacement for Wilson.
“Ingevity has a bright future, a deep bench of talent, and a strong leadership team,” Kelson said in the prepared statement. “We are confident that the company will continue to execute its strategy, meet and exceed our customers’ expectations, and deliver value to shareholders.”
Spokesman Jack Maurer said the company had no comment beyond its statement except to reiterate that that Wilson's departure was not tied to Ingevity's financial performance.