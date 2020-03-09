CEO leaves SC wondering about Google's next investment

A Google search would be no help in answering a burning $10 billion question that the top executive of the technology and advertising giant helped stoke.
Sundar Pichai recently mentioned the Palmetto State while describing a new spending plan for its U.S. operations.
Pichai, who is CEO of Google and its parent, Alphabet, teased in a blog post Feb. 26 that the company plans "to invest in expanded offices and data centers in Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee."
And that was it. No other details were disclosed.
Google's 13 U.S. data centers include a large site off Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, where the company has invested about $2.4 billion over the past decade or so.
In his blog post, Pichai said the new $10 billion spending plan for 2020 will be "focused" on about a dozen states.
South Carolina isn't among them, perhaps suggesting he was referring to a $600 million expansion of the Berkeley County campus that was announced about a year ago. Alternatively, it could mean that the next investment planned for South Carolina — Google also owns property in Blythewood — will be fairly minor in scope.
A company spokeswoman wouldn't elaborate on the CEO's remarks, saying "we don’t have any additional news to share beyond the blog post at this time."
A very 'Brady' trade-up
An actress famous for her “Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!” line on “The Brady Bunch” has traded in one downtown Charleston home for another.
Eve Plumb, who came to fame playing middle-sister Jan on the iconic hit show that ran from 1968 to 1974, has sold a Tradd Street condominium she purchased with husband Kenneth Pace. The couple, who list a New York City address with the Charleston County tax office, paid $575,000 for the South of Broad getaway in August 2016. They sold it right before Christmas for $640,000, for a tidy 18 percent gain.
The same day, a trust overseen by Plumb and Pace signed the deed for a single-family residence, also South of Broad. They paid $655,000 for a 2,500-square-foot, four-bedroom Savage Street home that was built in 1910.
Plumb, who's also a painter, singer and savvy real estate investor, and her ex-television siblings were reunited by HGTV last summer to restore their old TV home in “A Very Brady Renovation.”
Just days after she and Pace swapped out their downtown Charleston digs, the duo launched their own fixer-upper program. The HGTV pilot is called “Generation Renovation.”
“Most people don’t know that I love older homes, was on a design review board and have redone more than 10 homes of my own over the years,” Plumb said in a prepared statement about the show, which aired its first episode on Dec. 24.
As the new owner of a 110-year-old Charleston house, it's a skill set that will surely come in handy.
Rehear ye, rehear ye!
The State Ports Authority wants another shot at pleading its case for a new cruise ship terminal at Union Pier in downtown Charleston.
The maritime agency has notified the S.C. Supreme Court that it will file for a rehearing in a lawsuit that project opponents — mostly residents living near the proposed site — filed to halt construction.
A majority of justices last month overturned a 2014 Administrative Law Court ruling that said residents couldn’t bring legal action because they couldn’t prove they would be affected by pollution and traffic they allege would result from the terminal’s construction.
The high court's ruling would send the case back to the ALC for another hearing. This time, residents would have their say.
But before that happens, the SPA is asking the Supreme Court to take another look at its ruling and perhaps change its mind. The authority has until March 20 to file its petition for a rehearing.
It's rare for South Carolina's high court to rehear a case, and most petitions are denied. But the SPA's move guarantees the cruise terminal fight that's been waged for nearly a decade will drag on for at least a few extra months.
The authority wants to replace its existing, aging 1970s-era terminal that sits a few hundred yards south of the proposed site. The building is used primarily by Carnival Cruise Line, which operates year-round trips on its Sunshine pleasure ship. Other cruise lines have ports of call at the terminal.
In addition to a state permit, the authority will need federal approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to build the terminal. Opponents have challenged that in U.S. District Court. No hearings are scheduled in that case.
'Tis the season
Spring is in the air, literally.
More jetliners are flying in and out of Charleston International as the spring uptick of part-time filler flights is underway.
On Thursday, American Airlines relaunched its seasonal service to O'Hare International in Chicago, followed by Allegiant the next day with its flight to Indianapolis. On Saturday, Southwest Airlines reactivated its nonstop route to Dallas-Love Field.
Several more will take off over the rest of the month.
On March 17, Delta Air Lines restarts service to Detroit. Alaska Airlines launches Saturday service to Seattle on March 21, bringing its transcontinental offering to seven days a week. And British Airways returns March 29 with twice-weekly, pond-hopping nonstops between Charleston and London.
This is all assuming that the global coronavirus outbreak doesn't prompt carriers to rethink their local schedules. Last week, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways, which both serve CHS, announced they will temporarily scale back their U.S. flight plans because of Covid-19.
Double wide
A 2-for-1 deal is in the works for a well-traveled path to the Costco store in Mount Pleasant.
The developer of the Carolina Park subdivision at the north end of town is seeking permission to double down and add two lanes to a fairly large segment of the existing two-lane Faison Road, which runs between U.S. Highway 17 and Mount Pleasant Regional Airport.
The project would start at Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital and end at Park Avenue Boulevard, and it will include grassed medians in certain areas, according to plans filed with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The expansion encompasses more than four acres along the road-widening route and would require about 1.4 acres of wetlands to be filled. The public comment period ends March 14.
Rural power
A South Carolina power provider has scored a piece of a $900 million pot of federal funds to improve electricity service in rural areas.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a $16 million loan to the Little River Electric Cooperative, it was announced last week.
The funding will help the co-op upgrade more than 142 miles of lines that run through Abbeville, Anderson, Greenwood and McCormick counties.
Roughly $3.4 million of the USDA loan proceeds will go toward smart grid technology, which is expected to make it easier for the utility to monitor its lines and serve its 14,000-plus customers.
Taking off
Charleston International isn't the only South Carolina airport that's taking off. Farther south, a much smaller airstrip experienced outsize growth in 2019.
Hilton Head Island Airport greeted 117,600 passengers last year, a whopping 189 percent increase in so-called deplanements from 2018, according to figures released by the state tourism department.
The surge reflects a major expansion project which added a new 700-foot runway that could accommodate larger jets. The longer landing strip prompted new route announcements from American Airlines while also pulling United Airlines and Delta Airlines into the Hilton Head market.
The two airports serving Greenville and Columbia saw substantial growth, as well, with arrivals increasing about 13 percent at both terminals.
In Charleston, where overall traffic well outpaces the state's other major airports, deplanements were up about 9 percent year-over-year.
Myrtle Beach saw the smallest increase in passenger arrivals, up about 4 percent.