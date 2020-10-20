Century Aluminum threatens to close SC smelter over power costs — again

On the heels of losing a court battle to help establish its own municipal power source, Century Aluminum said Tuesday it will shutter its Mount Holly smelter if it can't get lower electric rates than what utility Santee Cooper currently provides.

The Chicago-based company filed a notice with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce saying it will close the last remaining pot line at the Berkeley County plant by Dec. 31 if it can't negotiate a better power deal. A shutdown would result in about 300 job losses. Century closed the site's other pot line in 2015 when Santee Cooper declined to cut its rates.

The state-owned utility has long said that lowering Century's rates would result in other customers having to subsidize the smelter because the plant is only paying what it costs to bring power to the site near Goose Creek.

Century currently buys 25 percent of its power from Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper and gets its remaining electricity on the open market from undisclosed providers who have lower rates.

Santee Cooper has offered to keep the current agreement, which expires Dec. 31, in place for another year even though the utility says it is losing money on the deal.

Century has already declined that offer twice.

"The closure of Mount Holly would be a distressing and totally unnecessary tragedy for our 295 employees, their families and the broader community in South Carolina," Century CEO Mike Bless said in a statement.

He added that a new power deal would result in the smelter returning to full capacity and bringing another 300 workers back who were previously laid off.

Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall said in an Oct. 16 letter to Century that the utility is serving an influx of residents and businesses while trying to reduce excess generating capacity to comply with a court-ordered rate freeze.

Bonsall said Santee Cooper would have to shift millions of dollars in extra costs to other customers to keep Century's current deal going.

"This would clearly not be a good idea in normal times, but is particularly bad for all of our other customers in the midst of this pandemic and economic unrest," Bonsall wrote.

"Santee Cooper has worked with the Mt. Holly plant since 2012 to help them achieve significant savings," Mollie Gore, Santee Cooper's spokeswoman added. "The issue is that there is only so much capability to import electricity from off system, and it is not easily or quickly expanded."

Century has repeatedly threatened to shut down the smelter in its years-long feud with Santee Cooper. The aluminum company has attempted to escape its contract with Santee Cooper for years, either through lawsuits or lobbying in the South Carolina Statehouse.

It's most recent attempt, however, solicited the help of a new player: Goose Creek.

The city's elected leaders formulated a plan last year to take over the power supply for Century's smelter. That proposal would have allowed Goose Creek to set up a new municipal electric utility and enable Century to bypass Santee Cooper and lower its power bills.

But a Circuit Court Judge Roger Young ruled against that effort earlier this month, saying Santee Cooper had an "exclusive right" to supply power to Century's property. He also said Goose Creek's proposed contract with the company violated state law by handing over too much power to Century.

The aluminum maker spent nearly $159,000 to advocate for the new municipal electric utility in Goose Creek last year, according to S.C. Ethics Commission reports. The proposal was approved by voters in a 2019 referendum before being overturned in court.

It was the latest legal loss for Century, which also filed an antitrust lawsuit against Santee Cooper which was dismissed in federal court. The company also tried unsuccessfully to get the state Legislature to pass a law allowing the smelter to get all of its power from a third-party provider.

Century has been trying to negotiate lower power costs ever since it took full ownership of the Mount Holly site in 2014 by buying out majority partner Alcoa Corp. Even before then, however, electricity costs have been a sore spot. Mount Holly’s owners have threatened to close the plant or cut jobs nearly a dozen times since the smelter opened in 1980.

Electricity is among the smelter's highest costs. The Mount Holly plant needs 400 megawatts of electricity to operate at full capacity — roughly enough to power 80,000 homes 24 hours a day.

The smelter, which opened in 1979, has been described as the nation’s newest and most technologically advanced aluminum producer. It can make about 231,000 metric tons of the metal each year at full capacity.

Century also owns smelters in Kentucky that have expanded in recent years. Those sites buy all of their power on the open market.