Century Aluminum threatens to close SC smelter over power costs -- again

On the heels of losing a court battle to help establish its own municipal power source, Century Aluminum said Tuesday it will shutter its Mount Holly smelter if it can't get lower electric rates than what utility Santee Cooper currently provides.
Chicago-based Century filed a notice with the state's Department of Employment and Workforce saying it will close the last remaining pot line at the smelter by Dec. 31 if it cannot negotiate a better power deal. A closure would result in about 300 job losses. Century shut down the plant's other pot line in 2015 when Santee Cooper declined to lower its electricity rates.
Santee Cooper has said lowering Century's rates would result in other customers having to subsidize the smelter because the plant is only paying what it costs to bring power to the site near Goose Creek.
Century currently buys 25 percent of its power from Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper and gets its remaining electricity on the open market from providers who have lower rates. Santee Cooper has offered to keep the current agreement, which expires Dec. 31, in place for another year even though the utility says it is losing money on the deal. Century has already declined that offer twice.
"The closure of Mount Holly would be a distressing and totally unnecessary tragedy for our 295 employees, their families and the broader community in South Carolina," Mike Bless, Century's president and CEO said in a statement. He added that a new power deal would result in the smelter returning to full capacity and bringing another 300 workers back who were previously laid off.
Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall said in an Oct. 16 letter to Century that the utility is serving an influx of residents and businesses while trying to reduce excess generating capacity to comply with a rate freeze. Bonsall said Santee Cooper would have to shift between $350 million and $430 million to other customers over a six- to eight-year period to keep the current deal going.
"This would clearly not be a good idea in normal times, but is particularly bad for all of our other customers in the midst of this pandemic and economic unrest," Bonsall wrote.
Century has repeatedly threatened to shut down the smelter in its years-long feud with Santee Cooper. A state judge this month ruled against the aluminum maker's effort to help the city of Goose Creek establish its own municipal electric company that would let the smelter bypass Santee Cooper and lower its costs. Judge Roger Young said the smelter is in Santee Cooper's service territory and the Goose Creek plan would violate state law.
The aluminum maker spent nearly $159,000 to advocate for the municipal utility plan, according to S.C. Ethics Commission reports. The proposal was approved by voters in a 2019 referendum but was overturned in court.
It was the latest legal loss for Century, which also filed an antitrust lawsuit against Santee Cooper which was dismissed in federal court. The company also tried unsuccessfully to get the state Legislature to pass a law allowing the smelter to get all of its power from a third-party provider.
Century has been trying to negotiate lower power costs ever since it took full ownership of the Mount Holly site in 2014 by buying out majority partner Alcoa Corp. Even before then, however, electricity costs have been a sore spot. Mount Holly’s owners have threatened to close the plant or cut jobs nearly a dozen times since the smelter opened in 1980.
Electricity is among the smelter's highest costs. The Mount Holly plant needs 400 megawatts of electricity to operate at full capacity — roughly enough to power 80,000 homes 24 hours a day.
The smelter, which opened in 1979, is the nation’s newest and most technologically advanced aluminum producer. It can make about 231,000 metric tons of aluminum each year at full capacity.