Century Aluminum celebrates jobs saved, added at SC's Mount Holly smelter

MONCKS CORNER — After months of speculation over whether the facility would shutter, taking hundreds of jobs with it, employees at Century Aluminum's Mount Holly Smelter celebrated a win this week.

After settling an electrical rate dispute, the company announced that it would expand its operations, adding close to 100 new jobs.

Century's CEO Mike Bless, along with the company's incoming chief executive, Jesse Gary, and Gov. Henry McMaster came to the Berkeley County smelter site June 3 for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn also pre-recorded comments on video for the event.

Bless praised state leaders' role in Century's negotiations with utility Santee Cooper over rates. He pointed to the resolution of those talks as "a great demonstration as to why South Carolina is a terrific place to invest in and own a business."

Last October, Century Aluminum told the state that it was prepared to initiate mass layoffs at its Berkeley County smelter if it couldn't strike a deal with state-owned Santee Cooper to lower electric rates. The company filed a WARN notice, named for the federal Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification Act which requires advance warning before large employers lay off workers.

Nearly 300 jobs at the site were on the line, according to the filing.

But Century was able to strike a temporary deal with the utility in December and finalize a new contract in March, saving those positions and allowing for the boost in production that's adding new jobs. Once Century makes its new hires, the site will employ close to 400 people.

The power deal has an end date, though. It will take the plant through 2023.

Electrical rates have been a recurring issue for Mount Holly. Back in 2015, one of the smelter's lines was shut down because of an electrical dispute. That closure resulted in 300 layoffs, and that line is just now being partially reopened as part of Century's recently-announced expansion.

Incoming CEO Gary said Thursday he hopes they'll come to a longer-term solution with Santee Cooper and potentially a deal that would allow the site to return to full production capacity and "operate well into the future."

This current arrangement with Santee Cooper is allowing the site to increase production by 50 percent over the next 12 months.

Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall was one of a handful of speakers who addressed employees, company leaders and local officials at Thursday's ribbon-cutting. Bonsall said his talks with Century's leadership were "profound," "professional," "cordial" and "productive."

The Mount Holly smelter has been in operation for about 40 years, and soon-to-be CEO Gary said it has "served as the backbone of an entire generation of employees and their families."

When Gov. McMaster arrived at the smelter site, he briefly sat down with some employees who shared what their jobs at Century Aluminum had afforded them. All of them had spent more than a decade working at the facility and most spoke about being able to support their families and send children through college.

"As long as I have anything to do with it, I'm going to see that this plant, this company continues to prosper," McMaster said.

A.J. Nelson, the human resources manager at Mount Holly and an employee of 15 years, spoke about what workers went through while the smelter's future was in limbo.

"Getting to this point was not easy for us," he said, describing "fear and doubt" workers at the site experienced. "We still have a long road ahead of us."

The new jobs Century is adding will pay an average salary and benefits of $100,000, according to information provided by the company. Its investment in partially restarting the second line will amount to a $60 million investment.

Century describes its Mount Holly smelter — one of only six existing smelters in the U.S. — as the newest and most efficient in the country.

The Chicago-based company operates two other smelters, both located in Kentucky.