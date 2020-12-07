Century Aluminum and Santee Cooper reach a temporary power deal to keep SC smelter open

Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state run utility, reached a deal with Century Aluminum that will keep power flowing to that company's smelter in Berkeley County and ensure the plant's 295 workers are employed for at least another three months.

On Monday, Santee Cooper's board of directors voted to temporarily extend its power supply contract with Century, which was set to expire by the end of the year.

Century warned state officials in October that unless it reached a new contract for electricity it would close its plant and layoff all of its employees in South Carolina.

In response, Santee Cooper offered to extend its current contract with Century, which allows the aluminum company to purchase 75 percent of its electricity from power plants outside of South Carolina.

The three-month contract extension will run out at the end of March, but Santee Cooper's leaders are hopeful it will give the companies enough time to negotiate a new contract.

Dan Ray, Santee Cooper's acting chairman, said he was hopeful Santee cooper and Century could find a "creative solution" that will work for both companies.

"This is a positive development," Ray said during Monday's board meeting. "Obviously, Century is an important customer."

Century is primarily interested in lowering its monthly bills, which are extremely large because of the amount of electricity it takes to power a smelting plant. Santee Cooper's leaders say they are trying to be flexible, but they are unwilling to enter a deal with Century that pushes more utility costs onto Santee Cooper's other electric customers.

Mark Bonsall, Santee Cooper's CEO, told the utility's board that his team is working right now to negotiate a brand new power supply contract with Century.

"The conversation around the longer term agreement with Century has been professional and productive," Bonsall said.

Santee Cooper and Century have been facing off over power prices for years now, ever since Century took over the smelting plant in 2014.

This isn't even the first time the Century has threatened to shut down its operations if it doesn't get cheaper electricity. It shut down half of its Berkeley County plant in 2015 and laid off a segment of its workforce.

Officials with Century did not return emails seeking comment about the three month contract extension that was approved by Santee Cooper Monday.

Century, a publicly-traded company based in Chicago, has done everything it can to sidestep Santee Cooper and purchase it electricity from other power providers.

In recent years, the aluminum company filed lawsuits and lobbied the South Carolina Legislature in an effort to escape its contract with Santee Cooper, which has been powering the Berkeley County smelting plant since it was built in the 1980s.

But those attempts didn't work. That's why the company recruited a new ally last year. Century teamed up with elected leaders in Goose Creek to formulate a new plan to circumvent Santee Cooper.

The city agreed to create a new municipal electric utility to sell power to Century's Mount Holly plant. And in return, Century agreed to allow Goose Creek to annex its smelter and surrounding property into the city limits.

Century thought the deal would allow the company to buy cheaper electricity from other sources. But just like Century's previous maneuvers, the deal with Goose Creek hit a snag.

A state circuit judge in Berkeley County slapped down the deal between Century and Goose Creek earlier this year. The judge ruled that Santee Cooper has an "exclusive right" to power Century's plant, and he pointed out that no other company in South Carolina has the ability to choose which company it buys electricity from.

Goose Creek has since appealed that court ruling, but the decision left Century with few options. The aluminum company could either enter a new deal with Santee Cooper, or it could shut down its operations.

It seems the company opted to negotiate with Santee Cooper instead of shutting down South Carolina's only aluminum smelter.

In a prepared statement, Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said he was glad that Santee Cooper and Century were back at the negotiating table.

“We are encouraged by the latest developments," Habib said. "Our primary goal has always been an agreement that brings long term security for Century Aluminum and the jobs it provides our City and County. We are hopeful such an agreement will be realized."

Franklin Johnson, a spokesman for Goose Creek, did not answer follow up questions about whether the city will drop it lawsuit against Santee Cooper now that a new power contract is being negotiated.