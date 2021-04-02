CDC says fully vaccinated can travel with 'low risk' as SC hotels start to fill up again

Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can travel in the U.S. without getting tested or quarantining afterward, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The April 2 update comes as travel is already ramping up in the Palmetto State.

For two weeks straight, South Carolina hotels have had the highest occupancy rates the state has seen since the start of the pandemic.

"People are already driving on trips," state tourism director Duane Parrish said Friday. "We're seeing it in the occupancy every week."

The new CDC guidance is likely to make a difference when it comes to making more people feel comfortable traveling on commercial airplanes, Parrish said.

"I think this gives them a little more confidence to do that," he said.

It won't be much longer until the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism starts to advertise South Carolina destinations in its "fly markets," again, Parrish said, referring to areas like the Northeast, where tourists typically fly rather than drive when they visit the state.

Fully vaccinated Americans still have to take precautions if they travel under the CDC's guidance. They include wearing masks, avoiding crowds, practicing social distancing and washing hands often.

Around 30 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. South Carolina just reached the milestone of 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered this week.

As of March 31, all South Carolinians 16 and up are eligible to be vaccinated.

To be fully vaccinated, two weeks have to have passed since the person's last recommended dose.

Americans who aren't fully inoculated should still get tested one to three days before traveling and again three to five days after their trips. People who aren't getting tested should quarantine for a week after traveling.

Non-vaccinated people still shouldn't be traveling if it's not necessary, per the CDC's updated guidance.

But, while the majority of the country hasn't gotten a shot yet, Americans are starting to travel again.

For the week ending March 27, South Carolina filled 63.1 percent of its hotel rooms, the second consecutive week that occupancy was at its highest point since the pandemic began just over a year ago.

That's a 153 percent increase from the equivalent week in 2020, right around the peak of temporary hotel shutdowns last spring, and is down 12.5 percent from pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.

South Carolina hotels are right on par with the Southeast region and have an edge on the rest of the U.S. which saw 58 percent occupancy last week.

Throughout the pandemic, Palmetto State hotel numbers outpaced national averages every month from March through December of last year. June numbers had the biggest gap — 52 percent and 42 percent — when South Carolina saw a brief surge in travel before COVID case numbers shot up last summer.

Hotel and air service figures, including the number of available seats on planes coming into the community and the count of people actually flying in each day, are the big indicators the industry is watching as it tracks its recovery, Explore Charleston CEO and airport board chair Helen Hill said this week.

Recent weekends have been "really successful," Hill said. With group business lagging, the middle of the week has less activity, but, as weekends get busier, some of that business has bled into the week, boosting Monday and Thursday bookings.