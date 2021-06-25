Cause of fire at the center of SC aluminum maker's $100M insurance fight

GOOSE CREEK — A fire that caused more than $100 million worth of damages to the JW Aluminum plant here has led to a legal battle between the company and its insurers over who will pay for the repairs.

JW Aluminum said in a court filing that five insurance companies that collectively issued an "all risk policy" for the manufacturing facility are reneging on their responsibility to cover damages from the Aug. 4, 2020, fire at the plant's cast house.

No injuries were reported but the fire caused structural and equipment damage, disrupted production and delayed the second phase of an expansion at the metal plant.

The insurance companies claim an amendment to the policy caps their liability at $10 million, and that JW Aluminum has been uncooperative in providing documents and interviews as part of an investigation into the fire. The companies have asked a federal judge in Charleston to dismiss the case.

The fire started when two employees were draining aluminum from a holding tank into a drain mold in preparation for routine maintenance, according to court documents. The employees heard two "pops" coming from the mold and then noticed an orange glow on a steel beam 35 feet above the workspace. The orange glow ignited combustible dust on the beam and the fire began to spread throughout the rafters.

JW Aluminum said in court documents that its insurance policy calls for up to $250 million of coverage for any incident not specifically excluded in the contract, and that fire was not an exclusion.

However, the insurance companies said the claim falls under a "molten material" policy amendment that limits coverage to $10 million for damage directly caused by heat from molten material, such as aluminum.

"As the molten aluminum is at a temperature in excess of 1,400 degrees, such heat from the molten aluminum ignited a fire on the roof which generated a shutdown of equipment and the resulting loss," one of JW Aluminum's insurers wrote in a letter denying the larger claim.

JW Aluminum said it wasn't molten metal that caused the damage, but combustion of dust on a metal beam resulting in a fire.

The insurance company's stance "contradicts a plain reading of the policy language and South Carolina law, and is likewise contrary to the undisputed fact that JWA's losses result from a covered cause of loss — namely, fire — not from heat," the company said in its lawsuit.

A JW Aluminum spokeswoman declined to comment specifically on the lawsuit.

"While the fire was a setback, the team at JW Aluminum has shown incredible resilience and dedication to overcome past disruptions," said spokeswoman Lauren Fairbanks. "We have the full support of our stakeholders and are committed to a sustainable future in aluminum manufacturing."

JW Aluminum was founded in Goose Creek as Jim Walter Metals, a single-facility operation with 10 employees. The company — which employs about 500 people at plants in Goose Creek and Russellville, Ark. — makes rolled aluminum products for about 250 North American customers, primarily service the building and construction, air-conditioning and packaging and container markets.