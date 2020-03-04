Casual dining chain with 9 SC restaurants files for bankruptcy

An overextended dining chain with a Summerville restaurant and eight others in South Carolina filed for bankruptcy protection this week as it seeks to unload debt and sell itself to one of its lenders.

Nashville-based CraftWorks Holdings owns several casual concepts, including Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant.

The company said its 261 corporate-owned locations are operating as usual. Another 77 that are run by independent franchisees aren't affected by the bankruptcy case, which Craftworks filed Tuesday in Delaware.

The company already has a turnaround plan in its back pocket — a $143 million "stalking horse" bid that could draw offers from competing buyers. If the deal approved, Fortress Credit Co. would assume the restaurant chain's liabilities and slash its debt by $140 million, or 60 percent.

The New York-based lender also is providing CraftWorks with $23 million in working capital to pay day-to day operating expenses, such as employee wages.

“Our goal is ... to emerge with a strengthened balance sheet and a further optimized real estate portfolio that will allow us to execute on our growth strategy, compete more effectively in the casual-dining environment in areas in which we have a proven track record of success, and continue to invest in enhancing the dining experience,” CraftWorks CEO Hazem Ouf said in statement.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The company's sales totaled $720 million last year, when it estimated its restaurants across 39 states served more than 65 million meals.

Ouf said in a court filing that CraftWorks became overleveraged with debt when it bought Logan's Roadhouse in late 2018. The "lack of liquidity" that followed the acquisition hampered the company's ability to make the kind of investments in its restaurants "that would allow the business to flourish," he said.

"At the same time, the challenging casual dining industry made it difficult to remain profitable," Ouf added, referring to rising rents and other "market pressures," such as higher wages.

Before filing for bankruptcy this week, CraftWorks closed 37 of its underperforming locations. It is seeking court permission to get out of those leases, a move that will cut about $4.2 million in annual rental expenses.

In South Carolina, Logan's Roadhouse operates in Summerville, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Anderson and Sumter, while Old Chicago Pizza restaurants are in Garden City and Columbia.

The only Gordon Biersch location in the state is in Myrtle Beach.