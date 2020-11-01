It's all so easy now, using a smartphone to pay at the register, to trade stocks, to send money to friends, and to buy, well, just about anything.

It almost doesn't feel like spending money. And that, countless studies have shown, can be a problem.

Spending digital money is a bit like gambling with casino chips. We know it represents real money, but it's not the same as having to pull out some bills and put them on the table.

Psychology Today warned about this in 2016, in an article that focused on credit cards.

"Paying for any purchase produces an immediate pain of paying, which the shopper then balances against the future benefits from consuming it," wrote Utpal Dholakia, citing multiple studies. "But this pain is not the same for cash as it is for credit cards."

The disconnect between the time of purchase and the arrival of the bill can, more studies have shown, prompt people to spend more than they might when paying in cash.

Now personally, I'm a big proponent of using credit cards for most spending, as long you're always paying the balance in full and never paying interest charges. That's because, by using credit cards, my purchases cost less — 5 percent back on groceries, gas, dining, Amazon purchases and more.

But paying with plastic can be a pitfall for many people, and I know people who were only able to get out of debt by switching to cash only and carefully budgeting. Once the cash is gone, you can't spend it, right?

A key part of personal finance is being honest with yourself. If using credit cards leads to bills you can't pay in full, then credit cards probably aren't a good option for day-to-day spending.

Smartphone apps have raised the stakes, particularly in a year when people are socially isolated. Tap-tap — a college student just bought stock options on the Robinhood app. Tap-tap — fresh-baked cookies will be delivered to your door at 3 a.m. Ping — the money for the next round of drinks is on its way to your friend's Venmo account.

It's almost like a video game — until the bills show up.

If your smartphone has become your financial frenemy, what to do? It is, after all, your phone (and email, and GPS and camera) so you're going to keep carrying it — and temptation — everywhere you go.

There's always the option of backing away and using lower-tech payments like cash or debit cards. That's a tough choice to make, especially now, when it seems almost dirty to hand paper money to a cashier during a pandemic.

Then there's the fight-fire-with-fire option: more apps!

There are lots of good budgeting apps, many of them free, that help keep track of budgeting and spending. Mint, for example, is one that's well regarded ("the gold standard for budgeting tools for some time" says Nerdwallet).

Another, Goodbudget, creates a digital version of the "envelope" method of budgeting. That's where people divide up their paychecks, in cash, in different envelopes for different expenses to keep from overspending.

In the end, the key is to know yourself and your budgeting strengths and weaknesses, to develop a personalized system that helps avoid spending too much.