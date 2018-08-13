When Costco chief executive officer Craig Jelinek shows up to open a new store, employees hand him their money.
And one lucky worker gets it back, all of it.
The cash-swapping exercise is a company tradition that was revealed as the big retail chain prepared to unveil its second Charleston-area location last week.
The currency exchanges took place Tuesday night in Mount Pleasant, at the pre-opening party, as Jelenik toured the warehouse-style store off Highway 17 to meet with workers.
Along the way, participating employees deposited $1 in a large envelope the boss was carrying, with their name and a specific dollar amount written on each bill.
The number represented their best guess as to how much the store would ring up in sales on its opening day, which was Wednesday. The worker who predicted closest to the actual amount keeps the entire pot, which could have reached as much as $220 last week based on the Mount Pleasant payroll.
Costco doesn't disclose daily or first-day sales for specific sites. The chain's average daily revenue haul, after accounting for eight holiday-related closings, was roughly $470,000 per-store worldwide in 2017. On an annual basis, that added up to about $163 million, according to www.statisa.com.e
Gearing up
The first production vehicles at a pair of Lowcountry automotive manufacturing plants will be rolling off the assembly line in a few weeks.
Mercedes-Benz Vans will officially open its $500 million campus Sept. 5 in North Charleston, where the German company will build next-generation Sprinter vans for the North American market. MBV, which has reassembled imported van parts for nearly 20 years in the Lowocuntry, will hold an event at its Palmetto Commerce Park site to mark the expansion and start of "from-scratch" production.
Around the same time, Volvo Cars will start producing S60 sedans at its $1.1 billion plant in Berkeley County. It doesn't have a special celebration planned, but the carmaker expects to see the first vehicles for public sale make their way through the production line during the first half of September.
Volvo unveiled the redesigned S60 in June in South Carolina, site of its first U.S. manufacturing campus.
The start of production comes at a good time for both companies. Volvo, based in Sweden and owned by China's Geely Holding Group, reported sales increases of 24 percent in July and 37 percent through the first seven months of this year, largely due to the popularity of its sport-utility vehicles.
"Volvo's strength in SUVs has fueled double-digit growth for the past seven consecutive months," said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo's U.S. division. "Volvo is well positioned in the American marketplace."
MBV's Sprinter van sales in the U.S. are up 4.1 percent so far this year — to 15,733 vehicles.
Volvo and Mercedes-Benz announced plans to build full-scale manufacturing sites in the Charleston region in 2015. They will join the BMW's plant in Spartanburg County as major cogs in a statewide automotive industry that generates more than $27 billion a year in economic activity.
Local connections
There’s more than one local tie-in to the recently announced sale of a Lowcountry technology firm that upfits student housing complexes and apartment buildings with wireless Internet networks.
Charleston-based Elauwit — a Native American term for “hunter” — willingly became the hunted last month when it agreed to be sold for $28 million in cash to Boingo Wireless, a Los Angeles company that invests in public Wi-Fi hot spots. The sale price could jump by another $15 million, depending on revenue growth over the next few years.
Elauwit is a strategic acquisition for Boingo. Started by Dan McDonough, the low-key Meeting Street firm leveraged its 2008 acquisition of a small South Carolina broadband service provider to begin building a high-speed Wi-Fi business that targeted multifamily communities. The initial focus was on owners of student housing complexes.
Boingo's bet is that if it can make its wireless technology work in airport terminals and other large, complicated commercial structures, it can do the same in the multifamily residential arena. That’s where Elauwit Networks LLC fits in.
The privately held firm has at least one deep-pocketed investor. That deal came together in 2012, when Elauwit sold a 10 percent stake for an undisclosed amount to a partnership controlled by Education Realty Trust Inc.
It was a natural paring, as the Tennessee-based real estate investment firm owns and builds student housing at colleges all over the country. The Memphis-based company later increased its equity ownership in Elauwit to 14 percent, according to federal securities filings.
Under the Boingo buyout, Education Realty is poised to receive at least $3.92 million from its six-year-old investment.
But it’s also in line to pocket a much greater windfall, courtesy of another local company. In a separate transaction, Charleston’s Greystar Partners announced in June that it’s buying Education Realty for $4.6 billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
Taking flight
Charleston's nonstop airport connections gain a new member this week.
Frontier Airlines will launch twice-weekly flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul starting Wednesday. The other flight is on Saturday. The flights are schedule to run at least through Nov. 14.
The Denver-based carrier began service out of Charleston earlier this year. It offers nonstop flights to the Colorado capital, Philadelphia, Chicago O'Hare, Trenton, N.J., and Austin, Texas.
Charleston International, served by eight airlines, now offers nonstop service to 30 airports in 25 cities across the nation.