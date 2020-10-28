Carowinds theme park on the SC-NC line to reopen this year

Idled by COVID-19, Carowinds plans to partially reopen for several weeks as part of outdoor-food festival tied to the holidays, reversing an earlier decision to remain closed for 2020.
The amusement park, which straddles the South Carolina-North Carolina line near Fort Mill, said reservations can be made online or through its mobile app starting Nov. 9 for season ticketholders and Nov. 11 for day passes.
The property, including "select family rides," will reopen from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20 for a "Taste of the Season" event, according to its website.
Attendance will be limited. Details about the crowd restrictions inside the roughly 300-acre site were not immediately available.
Carowinds said it has "developed an extensive reopening plan — new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs."
For example, face coverings will be required for guests age 2 and older except while dining at a table or a bench. Also, parkgoers will have to pass through a thermal screening tent for temperature checks before entering Carowinds.
Carowinds is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment.
The Ohio-based company was hoping to reopen its gates off U.S. Interstate 77 south of Charlotte in late July, almost six months after the pandemic forced it to shut down.
Cedar Fair changed its mind by early August. Its CEO told investors that the company was putting Carowinds and several other theme parks "in deep hibernation" for the rest of 2020, saying it could not operate them at a profit based on the waning number of days left in the year.