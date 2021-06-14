Carnival's Charleston-based ship won't resume cruises until at least September

Carnival has delayed its return to the Port of Charleston by another 62 days, extending its high-seas hiatus to more than 17 months.

The company said cruises from Union Pier Terminal on its locally based Sunshine ship remain suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic until at least Sept. 1, as it prepares to relaunch operations in select U.S. locations in early July.

Carnival previously had pegged June 30 as its tentative return date to the Holy City, according to an update issued in April. By last month, the company's website deleted all sailings from the South Carolina coast through August.

The earliest cruise from Charleston to the Bahamas that was available online June 14 is a four-day trip that leaves Nov. 17.

The global health crisis shut down the nation's pleasure ship business in March 2020. Carnival said last week that it plans to resume U.S. sailings July 3, when the Texas-based Vista is set to depart from the Port of Galveston with vaccinated passengers and crew members.

The company said in a follow-up announcement a few days later that seven other U.S.-based ships in its fleet will be back in service by late August. Their cruises will originate from ports in Texas, Florida, Washington and California.

"We are working with state and local officials to finalize the necessary plans," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The Sunshine is among eight Carnival vessels that will remain idled through August. All are based along the East and Gulf coasts, from Baltimore to Texas.

Without elaborating, the company said it will continue "to ramp up more ships and homeports in September and beyond, bringing hundreds of crew on board each week to be vaccinated, complete CDC-mandated quarantine and then begin work to prepare for guests and the return to guest operations."

"Our focus remains on the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve and visit," Duffy said. "We are taking a deliberate approach so we can execute with excellence and deliver a fun experience to our guests, who have been tremendously patient and supportive throughout this pause."

Carnival did not respond to a request for further comment.

The last time the Sunshine pulled into Charleston Harbor with paying passengers on board was March 12, 2020. The 3,002-guest vessel was moved to the Bahamas about six weeks later, and its return to Union Pier has been pushed back at least a dozen times.