Carnival Cruise Line plans to operate its regularly scheduled sailing on its Charleston-based ship this weekend if the port is reopened to traffic in time.
The Ecstasy is scheduled to arrive at Union Pier Terminal by early Sunday and depart by mid-to late afternoon for its normal 5-day voyage to the Caribbean.
The Coast Guard shut down the Port of Charleston at 8 a.m. Thursday because of the threat of gale-force winds from Hurricane Florence.
Carnival said it is monitoring the storm’s path from its fleet operations center in Miami and is working closely with local maritime officials.
“As of now, our plan is to operate the sailing on Sunday, assuming the post-storm assessments have been completed by the local authorities and the port has reopened to inbound traffic,” the company said in a written statement Thursday morning. ”We strongly encourage our guests to focus on their safety and security.”
Carnival also encouraged passengers who are scheduled to sail on the Ecstasy this weekend to text CCL2 to 278473 to receive alert messages and updates on their phones. If the cruise is canceled, they will have the option to receive either a cash refund or a credit toward another sailing.
The company will not provide compensation if it changes the published itinerary before a cruise departs because of weather and certain other circumstances.
"Guests electing to cancel will be subject to the standard cancellation terms," according to Carnival's policy.