Carnival Cruise Line is expecting minimal disruption for its Bahamas-bound cruises from the Port of Charleston, despite Hurricane Dorian's destruction of the archipelago's northern islands.
Carnival's Charleston-based Sunshine typically offers excursions from Union Pier to Freeport, Nassau and the cruise line's private islands — Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay.
Freeport on Grand Bahama Island was hardest-hit by the storm, and Carnival said some of its ships — including Sunshine — will skip port calls there and on the cruise line's private islands in the short-term as they rebuild.
A cruise that left Charleston on Saturday, for example, will replace a scheduled stop at Princess Cays with a visit to Nassau.
"We are continuing to call at Nassau and will be returning to Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, both private Bahamian destinations, on Thursday," said Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen.
Stewart Chiron, a cruise industry expert who operates the cruiseguy.com website, said few itineraries are changing.
"Nassau is business-as-usual and may receive an increase in visits," he said. "Many of the private islands in the Bahamas are expected to reopen (this) week."
Some cruise lines are making stops at Freeport, but only to deliver hurricane relief supplies. Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas anchored offshore last week to deliver hot meals and supplies.
A couple of Carnival ships that sail from other U.S. ports — Liberty and Pride — will be stopping at Freeport later this week to deliver hurricane relief supplies, but passengers won't be allowed to debark.
Carnival Corp.'s philanthropic arm, Carnival Foundation, and its nine cruise line brands together with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, pledged $2 million in funding and in-kind support for hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas following Dorian.
"Carnival and its employees are fully committed to helping residents rebuild and recover in the aftermath of the storm," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.
Chiron said other cruise lines are offering similar assistance, including millions of dollars in supplies and prefabricated housing. For example, Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Lines announced contributions of at least $1 million each for relief efforts.
"The cruise industry has always been among first responders to areas hit by extreme tropical weather and Hurricane Dorian won't be any different," Chiron said. "The industry responds with a huge heart, generous donations and much needed help and supplies."
A report by The Maritime Executive website states Dorian stalled off the coast of Grand Bahama Island for days before moving northwest toward Florida and then up along the East Coast of the U.S. At its peak, Dorian was the most powerful hurricane ever to make landfall in the Bahamas.
Ferriola farewell
Longtime Nucor Corp. executive John Ferriola announced he'll retire from the Charlotte-based steelmaker at the end of this year.
Ferriola, the company's chairman and CEO, has held a number of titles at Nucor since joining the company in 1991. Leon J. Topalian, Nucor's current president and chief operating officer, will succeed Ferriola on New Year's Day.
Nucor operates a Berkeley County mill off Cainhoy Road in Huger, which makes flat-rolled steel and steel beams with an annual capacity of about 27 million tons.
The company has invested about $1 billion in the Berkeley County plant since 1995, including a major expansion in 2013 that allows the plant to produce thinner, wider and higher-grade varieties of steel.