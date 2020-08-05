Carnival extends pause on Charleston, other US cruises by another month

Carnival said it will voluntarily extend its coronvairus-related hiatus on voyages from the Port of Charleston and other U.S. destinations through at least Oct. 31, following the lead of an industry group that represents more than 50 cruise lines worldwide.

"This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry," the Cruise Lines International Association said in a statement. "However, we believe this proactive action further demonstrates the cruise industry's commitment to public health and safety."

Carnival, which bases its Sunshine pleasure ship at Union Pier in downtown Charleston, said it is offering passengers whose cruises are canceled "an enhanced value package of a future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund."

This is the sixth time Carnival has extended its pause in cruise ship operations due to COVID-19 fears, but the Miami-based line left some wiggle room in its latest announcement.

"If conditions in the U.S. change and short and modified sailings are possible, the industry may consider an earlier restart, and we would consider that as well," Carnival said in a statement. "In the meantime, we will continue to work with public health and government officials to finalize enhanced health and sanitation protocols and procedures that will guide our eventual return to service."

The latest announcement halts cruises beyond the Sept. 30 expiration of a no-sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control, although the federal health agency has hinted it plans to extend the order.

Meanwhile, the CDC is seeking public feedback on when cruise ships should be allowed to sail again from Charleston and other U.S. ports. The federal health agency recently issued a request for comments via the Federal Register to help "inform future public health guidance and preventative measures relating to travel on cruise ships." Instruction on how to comment are included in the Federal Register notice.

The Sunshine and other vacation vessels in North America halted operations in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the U.S. The Sunshine docked at Columbus Street Terminal for about a month before Carnival decided its 1,100 crew members should return to their home countries. Marine tracking sites show the ship is in the Bahamas.

The Cruise Lines International Association said its economic impact study shows that the nation loses $110 million in economic activity for each day U.S. cruise operations are suspended. The impact is felt strongest in states that depend heavily on cruise tourism, including Florida, Texas, Alaska, Washington, New York and California.

In Charleston, cruise operations account for about 5 percent of the State Ports Authority's budget, or about $8 million a year. Charleston hosted 217,673 passengers from the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30.