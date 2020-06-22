Carnival extends cruise pause in Charleston, elsewhere until at least October

Carnival Cruise Line won't resume voyages from North American sites, including the Port of Charleston, until at least October as COVID-19 continues to rattle the travel industry, the operator of the Carnival Sunshine and other pleasure ships said Monday.

Carnival — which calls Union Pier in Charleston the Sunshine's home port — previously said it hoped to start cruising again in September. Monday's decision follows an extended pause in operations announced last week by members of the Cruise Lines International Association. The State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Charleston port, said it does not have a confirmed date for when the Sunshine or port of calls from other cruise ships will resume.

The Sunshine and other cruise ships in North America halted operations in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the United States. The Sunshine docked at Columbus Street Terminal for about a month before Carnival decided its 1,100 crew members should return to their home countries. The ship is currently en route to Anchorage, Alaska, according to a vessel tracking website.

Christine Duffy, Carnival's president, said in a statement that the cruise line apologizes "for disrupting your vacation plans and appreciate your patience as we work through these decisions."

She added that when operations resume, "we will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we bring our ships to in order to maintain public confidence in our business."

The pause in operations and the public's reluctance to get back on cruise ships have been devastating to Carnival's financials. The company reported a $4.4 billion loss for the second quarter of this year. Revenues for the period where $700 million compared with $4.8 billion a year earlier. Carnival also reported that it has $2.9 billion in customer deposits on hand, including $475 million for cruises during the second half of this year.

The halt in cruising has also impacted the ports authority's financial statement. The cruise industry accounts for about 5 percent of the authority’s annual operating revenues, or roughly $8 million. Charleston hosted 262,776 passengers from the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call in 2019.

Carnival joins other major cruise lines in canceling sailings until this fall at the earliest. Norwegian Cruise Line and sister brands Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises have canceled all cruises into early October while Holland America, Princess Cruises and Windstar Cruises say they won't return until an unspecified date this fall.