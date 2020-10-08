Carnival cites high demand for cruising as Sunshine readies to resume Charleston voyages

The Carnival Sunshine cruise ship is scheduled to resume voyages from downtown Charleston in January as the vessel's parent company said it's emerging from a coronavirus shutdown with strong U.S. bookings for the coming year.

"We have pent-up demand from people who are anxious to cruise," Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp., told investors during a conference call Thursday. "Being in pause for eight months, we have a backlog of past guests ready and waiting to cruise again."

Carnival and other cruise ship operators halted voyages in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation. The Centers for Disease Control is expected to lift its no-sail order on Oct. 31 and Donald said a limited number of U.S. cruises will be held before year's end with a phased restart in the coming months. Donald said bookings for the second half of 2021 "are at the higher end of historical ranges."

The Sunshine is scheduled to leave Union Pier Terminal on Jan. 4 for a five-day journey to the Bahamas. Other cruises from the Port of Charleston will follow on a regular schedule.

David Bernstein, Carnival's chief financial officer, said cruises will begin with ship occupancy limited to 50 percent or less. For the Sunshine, that would amount to 1,501 guests. The financial break-even point for a cruise is between 30 percent and 50 percent occupancy, depending on the size of the ship and passenger revenue.

"We want to get the protocols right and work our way up" in occupancy, Bernstein said.

Coronavirus testing is still being worked out, Donald said. Passengers in the early weeks of the restart might be required to show proof of a recent negative result before boarding, and measures taken on the the ship could include additional testing, mask requirements, social distancing and limits to the number of guests in each cabin.

"We'll see how it evolves and finalize as it gets closer," Donald said, adding that Carnival will meet all government regulations and aims to make cruising no more of a health hazard than other activities.

"We'll be able to cruise where there's no greater risk to the activity the people engage in on a cruise ship than they would on similar shoreside activity," he said. "Our expectation is that the risk is less."

The optimism comes despite another disappointing earnings report for the third quarter. Carnival Corp. reported revenue of $31 million, well below Wall Street’s estimate of $71.18 million, and an operating loss of $2.33 billion. Carnival did not provide any financial guidance for the rest of the year.

Because of the pause in operations, Bernstein said the company has taken significant actions to preserve cash and secure additional financing to increase liquidity. Since March, the company has raised $12.5 billion through a series of financing transactions and had over $8 billion of available cash and additional financing alternatives at the end of the quarter.

"Once we fully resume guest cruise operations, we expect our cash flow potential will build a path to further strengthen our balance sheet and return us to an investment grade credit rating over time," he said.