Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

Carnival is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.
The company said Thursday it is scrapping sailings from Charleston and all other ports, except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida.
Carnival said it will focus its initial return to operations at those Florida ports, but it stressed that it still might not sail from them in November and December.
"As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in," Christine Duffy , Carnival's president, said in a statement.
The company's announcement came a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban on large cruises in U.S. waters through Oct. 31. The no-sail order, initially issued in March, had been set to expire on Sept. 30.
"Recent passenger voyages in foreign countries continue to have outbreaks, despite cruise ship operators having extensive health and safety protocols," the CDC said.
The agency noted cruise ships force people to share spaces that are more crowded than typical urban settings.
The CDC said it knows of 3,689 reported coronavirus cases and 41 deaths linked to cruises in U.S. waters between March and September. The agency said that is likely an undercount.
Even before the CDC announced its decision, the cruise industry had voluntarily suspended U.S. sailings through Oct. 31. Last week, the industry announced new safety plans, including COVID testing for all passengers and crew before boarding.
Carnival — which offers cruises from Charleston aboard its Sunshine pleasure ship — had expected to resume those voyages in December, according to its booking website. Those cruises have now been pushed back by at least another month.
Carnival's operations were halted as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the United States. The Sunshine docked at Columbus Street Terminal for about a month before Carnival decided its 1,100 crew members should return to their home countries. The ship is now in the Bahamas, according to cruisemapper.com.
The cruise industry accounts for about 5 percent of annual operating revenues — roughly $8 million — for the State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Charleston port. Charleston hosted 217,673 passengers from the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call during the fiscal year the ended June 30.
Carnival rival Norwegian Cruise Line said Thursday that it hasn't canceled any scheduled cruises and remains optimistic it can resume U.S. operations soon. Norwegian is listing November cruises from Florida to the Bahamas and New York to Bermuda on its website.