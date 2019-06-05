Carnival Cruise Line has canceled seven planned cruises between Charleston and Cuba after the Trump administration announced new travel restrictions to the communist island nation this week.
The company said in a statement that it was working to finalize alternatives for passengers who already have booked their cabins. It also offered affected guests its apologies "for this unexpected change and thank them for their understanding."
One ship that's already at sea and was scheduled to dock in Havana on Thursday is being diverted to Cozumel in Mexico, the company said.
For any planned July sailings to Cuba, Carnival passengers can cancel for a full refund, or they will receive a onboard spending credits of $50 to $100 if they stick to their original itineraries or rebook on another cruise.
"We are working as quickly as possible to secure alternative itineraries for the remainder of our Cuba voyages and expect to have information for sailings further out in the next 2-3 days," the company said.
Cruise travel from the U.S. to Cuba began three years ago under President Barack Obama. The new crackdown are part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump's administration to roll back efforts to restore normal relations between the two counties, which drew sharp criticism from the more hardline elements of the Cuban-American community and their allies in Congress.
The cruise restrictions took effect Wednesday.
Carnival announced its seven scheduled sailings between the Port of Charleston and Havana about a year ago. The inaugural four-day cruise on the locally based Sunshine was scheduled to leave the State Ports Authority's Union Pier Terminal on Nov. 21. A series of five-day trips were to follow starting on Jan. 6 and running through April 27.