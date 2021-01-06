Carnival announces another delay in cruising from Charleston, US ports

The Sunshine pleasure ship will wait at least another month before it resumes sailing from the Port of Charleston, with Carnival Cruise Line announcing Wednesday it will extend its coronavirus-related cruising hiatus through March 31 at all U.S. ports.

The Miami-based company has pushed back its restart several times and recently offered cruises from Union Pier Terminal on the peninsula as early as March 2. Now, the earliest cruise from Charleston is a Bahamas voyage scheduled for April 3, according to Carnival's website.

Carnival has also canceled cruises from Charleston that had been scheduled between Oct. 11 and Nov. 13 to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work on the Sunshine.

"We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival, said in a statement. "We appreciate their patience and support as we continue to work on our plans to resume operations in 2021 with a gradual, phased in approach."

Carnival said it is notifying guests of the additional cruise cancellations and will be offering options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package or a full refund.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its ban on cruises from U.S. ports on Oct. 31, but said lines must follow strict guidelines before returning to the seas. That includes adherence to testing, quarantine and social distancing requirements, as well as building the laboratory capacity to test crew and future passengers for the coronavirus.

The CDC also wants cruise lines to conduct test voyages that would include volunteers serving as passengers so crew members can practice for potential outbreaks. Carnival is still putting together a plan for how those test cruises would work, and it’s not clear if the public or crew members would play the role of passengers on those voyages.

Carnival halted all cruises from U.S. ports in mid-March as the coronavirus swept the nation. And its finances have taken a hit, with the cruise line’s parent reporting a $2.86 billion loss for the third quarter and losses totaling more than $7 billion so far this year. The company said it will be able to generate enough liquidity to fund operations for at least the next year and Carnival’s stock price has rebounded on recent reports of successful COVID-19 vaccine testing, but still trades well below its 52-week high.

Charleston’s cruise business accounted for 217,673 passengers on the Sunshine and other vacation ships making ports of call in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30. The cruise line's parent company has said the months-long interruption in service led to financial losses of $7 billion through the first three months of 2020. Carnival is scheduled to provide analysts with an update about its business Monday.

