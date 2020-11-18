Carnival again delays cruises from Charleston, other US ports

The Sunshine cruise ship won't sail from the Port of Charleston until at least March as Carnival Cruise Line said Wednesday it continues to adjust its schedule to return from a months-long hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 spread through the United States.

Carnival has pushed back its restart several times and recently offered cruises from Union Pier Terminal in downtown Charleston as early as Jan. 4.

The company, which bases its Sunshine pleasure ship in Charleston, said it wants to focus on "building a gradual, phased-in approach to resume guest operations" that will start in Miami and Port Canaveral. Cruises from those Florida ports could begin as early as February. Voyages from most of Carnival's other home ports would follow, with Tampa being the last to resume in late March.

"We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. "

The Centers for Disease Control lifted its ban on cruises from U.S. ports on Oct. 31, but said cruise lines must follow strict guidelines before returning to the seas. That includes adherence to testing, quarantine and social distancing requirements as well as building the laboratory capacity to test crew and future passengers for the coronavirus.

The CDC also wants cruise lines to conduct test voyages that would include volunteers serving as passengers so crew members can practice for potential outbreaks. Carnival is still putting together a plan for how those test cruises would work and it's not clear if the public or crew members would play the role of passengers on those voyages.

"As we complete our analysis and a plan to comply with the CDC’s directive, we will update guests about deployment and scheduling plans for our fleet and home ports," said Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen.

A report by the Sun-Sentinel newspaper in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., shows tens of thousands of people have already volunteered to serve as passengers on test voyages for cruise lines operating at U.S. ports. The cruises will hardly be pleasure trips, the newspaper reported, with volunteers required to participate in simulated evacuation procedures, transfers to isolation rooms for quarantining, lab tests, mask wearing and other virus-related safety measures. Also, the trips likely will be to cruise lines' private islands instead of port cities like Nassau or Freeport in the Bahamas.

"While the volunteers could participate in fun activities like testing specialty restaurant service or getting drinks at the bar, they might also end up having to go through several versions of getting on or off the ship or having to stay in their cabins while a quarantine exercise is being performed," Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of CruiseCritic.com, wrote on the cruise ship news and review website.

A return to cruising has already proven tricky. SeaDream Yacht Club, which sails between points in the Caribbean, cancelled its remaining 2020 cruises after a COVID-19 outbreak on its first post-hiatus trip out of Barbados.

Carnival halted all cruises from U.S. ports in mid-March as the coronavirus swept the nation and its finances have taken a hit, with the cruise line's parent reporting a $2.86 billion loss for the third quarter and losses totaling more than $7 billion so far this year. The company said it will be able to generate enough liquidity to fund operations for at least the next year and Carnival's stock price has rebounded on recent reports of successful COVID-19 vaccine testing, but still trades well below its 52-week high.

Charleston cruise operations accounted for 217,673 passengers on the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30.