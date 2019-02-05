The Port of Charleston started 2019 the same way it ended the previous year, with a monthly record for containerized cargo.
The State Ports Authority said Tuesday the port handled 205,689 cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments in January — the most ever for the month. The record beats a mark set a year ago and the port has notched all-time high cargo tallies in 11 of the last 13 months.
Since the authority's fiscal year started in July, nearly 1.4 million cargo boxes have cross the docks at the port's two container terminals. That represents growth of 12.5 percent over the same period a year ago.
"January was an exceptionally strong month for our port, helping drive container volumes well ahead of our financial plans," Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said in a statement.
Newsome said the threat of tariffs and this week's Chinese New Year could lead to unpredictable global trade in coming months. Chinese factories typically shut down for weeks following the new year.
"With uncertainty in the trade forecast this spring, our fiscal year-to-date growth through January puts the port in a good position to weather a potential dip in container volume and still achieve our plan" for the fiscal year, he said.
The authority's inland port in Greer also recorded a strong January, with more than 12,600 rail moves — its highest volume since August 2017. The agency's other inland port in Dillon recorded more than 3,100 rail moves in January, its biggest total since opening last April.
Other Southeast ports have been setting cargo records as well, with many shippers in Asia sending freight to the East Coast to avoid possible tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump.