Cargo boom has container ships in short supply, SC ports agency learns

Available space on container ships is the tightest it's been in years because of the pandemic-related cargo surge — something Jim Newsome learned first-hand earlier this month.

Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, had been looking to charter a vessel to test the operating system at the Port of Charleston's soon-to-open Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston.

Almost nothing was available, and what was available was far too expensive.

"The charter rates are astronomical," Newsome said. "We couldn't even find one that was reasonable."

One carrier offered a vessel capable of carrying 1,500 containers — something that might have been common at ports decades ago — but the daily rental fee was $17,000.

"Two years ago, someone probably would have given us that ship just to get it out of anchorage somewhere," Newsome said, adding that capacity is so tight these days that it's tough to land even a ship that small and expensive.

"There's tremendous competition for charter ships, and that's usually a leading indicator of what's going to happen demand-wise," he said.

Asian manufacturers are shipping more goods than ever to U.S. ports as consumers who are stuck at home spend their money on goods such as furniture and appliances instead of on restaurant outings or vacations. That's led to higher rates for shippers vying for limited space aboard ships.

The surge hasn't affected efficiency on the Charleston waterfront. A record number of cargo boxes moved through the port's terminals in December, and truckers were still able to get in and out, on average, within 46 minutes. The SPA's goal is 45 minutes or less, including the time drivers spend in a queue to enter the terminal and within the chassis yard.

West Coast ports, on the other hand, are seeing significant delays. Earlier this month, roughly 30 ships were anchored off the California coast waiting to dock at the mammoth Port of Long Beach, where truckers are spending an average of 93 minutes to work their way through terminals.

Container ship capacity isn't expected to ease any time soon. The JOC.com website reports Chinese factories are begging freight forwarders to pick up finished products, but no containers are available to put the goods in. Newsome said some manufacturers are paying bonuses to employees who agree to work the Chinese New Year holiday — a time when factories in China typically take an extended break.

"For the first time in my 40-year career, they're looking for people to work during Chinese New Year in factories, there is that much factory demand," he said.

The cargo boom has the SPA reassessing its expectations for its fiscal year, which ends June 30. Heading into July 2020, the SPA was predicting that coronavirus-related factory shutdowns and stay-at-home orders would trigger a double-digit drop in cargo volume.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Last week, the agency revised its projections, with a record 1.385 million containers now expected to move through the port's terminals by fiscal year's end.

Newsome said the container ship shortage might force him to use a barge to test the technology at the $1 billion Leatherman Terminal, which is scheduled to open by the end of March.

New spec space

Charlotte-based Trinity Capital Partners has purchased 78 acres at Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston with plans to develop up to 850,000 square feet of industrial space at the site.

The first building — a 340,000-square-foot speculative construction site — is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2022. An additional three to four buildings could follow, depending on market demand.

"The greater Charleston industrial real estate fundamentals are highly favorable, with very low vacancy rates and solid demand across the board," Massie Flippin, partner at Trinity Capital, said in a written statement. "We’re very excited about establishing a foothold in Charleston’s Palmetto Commerce submarket, which will provide our customers with exceptional access to the Port of Charleston and Charleston’s growing population base."

Trinity Capital has made prior investments in the Charleston market, most recently with Faber Plaza in North Charleston. The office building was developed in partnership with Mount Pleasant-based Durlach Associates.

"Charleston has experienced remarkable growth since Trinity Capital first entered the market in 2010," Flippin said. "We’re confident that the port, Charleston’s solid manufacturing base and the region’s deep labor pool will continue to drive growth and increase demand."

Chilling out

Commercial developer RealtyLink plans to build a cold-storage facility at the Camp Hall Commerce Park near Ridgeville, the Greenville-based company announced.

The 272,000-square-foot building will be expandable to double that size depending on market demand. It will be located on Autonomous Drive within the 1,300-acre park off Interstate 26 that's owned and marketed by Moncks Corner electric utility Santee Cooper.

RealtyLink said it also will build cold-storage sites in Houston, Mobile, Ala., and Wilmington, N.C. The aim is to capture a piece of the growing export and import market for frozen meat.