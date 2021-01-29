Canadian logistics firm to locate in North Charleston

A Canadian logistics firm is setting up shop in North Charleston to provide freight forwarding and other services primarily for shippers who export cargo through the Port of Charleston.

Ray-Mont Logistics said it will invest $16 million in its 1000 Remount Road facility to create 85 jobs.

The new facility is expected to open this spring, in time for the debut of the port's new Leatherman Terminal on the former Navy base in North Charleston.

"The Port of Charleston and the key advantages it brings to the North American supply chain will serve to complement our existing facilities, providing a strategic gateway to reach key global markets for exporters," Ray-Mont CEO Charles Raymond said in a statement.

The company, established in 1992 in Montreal, plans to list job opportunities on its employment website.

"Ray-Mont Logistics' mission of facilitating international trade by enhancing the container supply chain is a welcome addition to South Carolina's export transload sector," Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, said in a statement.

Ray-Mont operates transload terminals for grain and forest products on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of Canada, as well as in Spokane, Wash. The company recently announced similar projects for Seattle and Alabama. Ray-Mont also has a facility at Port of Prince Rupert in British Columbia, Canada, that bags and ships plastic pellets.

The state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for the North Charleston project and Charleston County was awarded a $750,000 grant to help offset some of the Ray-Mont's costs.