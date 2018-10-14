Cambria Hotels recently celebrated the grand opening of its 112-room Mount Pleasant location, but as Janis Cannon, head of upscale brands for Choice Hotels, said at the event, it's their "first but not their last" in the Palmetto State.
Two more Cambria-flagged properties are on the way in the Charleston area and five others across the state, including properties in Greenville, Spartanburg and Fort Mill.
The other Charleston locations don't have set opening dates yet. One will be built on Eagle Landing Boulevard in North Charleston on the site of a former movie theater. The chain's "Charleston Riverside" location, at 84 Ripley Drive just across from the peninsula in West Ashley, is already under construction.
With one hotel open and seven on the way, South Carolina is an important growth market for Cambria, along with Texas and California, Cannon said.
The brand prides itself on specificity combined with standardization: consistent creature comforts but decor, food and drinks that are unique to each location.
The hotel chain has its own beer cicerone — like a sommelier, but for beer — who handpicks five local brews to have on tap at each hotel.
Choice, which also owns brands like Comfort Inn and Econo Lodge, has been aggressively expanding Cambria, one of its two upscale flags, over the last two years. Across the U.S. and Canada, about 60 Cambria properties are in the pipeline, according to the hotel chain.
To accelerate the brand's nationwide growth, Choice entered into a letter of intent last month with an affiliate of New York-based Oz Real Estate.
The deal could result in building up to 50 more Cambria hotels in "strong corporate travel markets," according to the company.
Southern sustainability
This weekend, hospitality leaders will gather in Charleston for the second annual Southern Hospitality Summit, a conference focused on making hotels more sustainable.
Unlike most commercial properties, hotels and resorts consume energy 24/7. The EPA found that energy is the fastest-growing operating cost for hotels and, because of that, even incremental decreases in energy use can make a significant financial impact.
Sessions will explore incentives in North and South Carolina for sustainable construction and renovations, strategies to balance economic and environmental goals and case studies of sustainable hotels.
Katarina Tesarova, vice president of global sustainability for Las Vegas Sands Corp., will deliver the keynote. The Nevada-based hotel and gaming company's Palazzo resort and casino is among the largest Green Building Council-certified buildings in the world.
The convention will be held on Friday at the Dewberry Hotel from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Savannah rising
As Charleston has sat atop Condé Nast Traveler's list of top cities for eight years in a row, a neighbor to the south has edged its way up the list.
Savannah has carved out a spot on the New York-based magazine's list of best small U.S. cities for several years, but, this year, it leapt into the third-place spot, up from sixth last year.
This year's description from the magazine notes the city's "Instagrammable" views, a strong draw for social media savvy travelers.
Two Savannah hotels, the Kimpton Brice and the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront, made Condé Nast's list of the best hotels in the South. No Charleston hotels made the cut.
The Hostess City was also ranked third on Travel + Leisure's 2018 list — which Charleston topped for the sixth consecutive year — holding its spot from 2017 and 2016, when it rose from seventh place.