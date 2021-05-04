Callie's Hot Little Biscuit founder to star in 10-episode culinary show distributed by PBS

What started as a made-by-hand, mail-order biscuit company in 2005 has now mushroomed into breakfast treats sold in nearly 2,000 retail outlets in the U.S. and four restaurants across three states, including two in Charleston.

The success and back story of North Charleston-based Callie's Hot Little Biscuit caught the attention of production firm Susie Films of Charlotte in late 2018 and now founder Carrie Morey will star in a new SCETV series called "How She Rolls" that will be distributed nationally by PBS.

The 10-episode show features Morey as she juggles the daily challenges of running a business with her personal life as a wife and mother of three daughters. The first 30-minute segment premieres at 9 p.m. May 13 on SCETV in Charleston and then each Thursday evening for the next nine weeks.

The show, which started production in 2019, originally was set to film for 50 days over five months, but because of the coronavirus it stretched into 14 months.

Viewers can follow Morey in the pre-pandemic days of operating a growing business from her kitchen, her car, food festivals and her daughter’s volleyball games to the launch of a new restaurant just before the virus outbreak and economic lockdown unfolded.

The show features business outings and family gatherings, including appearances by her mother, Callie White, who provided the recipe and is the inspiration behind the business.

Filmed in large part throughout the pandemic, the series takes an honest look at the difficult decisions to furlough staff and mitigate the cost of spoiling perishables.

Viewers will see Morey in numerous settings, including the launch of a new restaurant in Charlotte, discovering a flour shortage and taking staff to a dairy farm to see how one of her essential ingredients, buttermilk, is made.

Her culinary excursions include taking an RV trip to Atlanta with chef Natalie Dupree to explore biscuit making, chatting with Charleston barbecue chef Rodney Scott and meeting the owner of Atlanta’s popular Twisted Soul Restaurant, chef Deborah Vantrece.

Morey hopes the show will inspire families to eat together more often, help small business owners with the ups and downs of entrepreneurship and bring recognition to farmers and suppliers across South Carolina.

An SCETV official said the show is about more than biscuits and balancing family with a career.

"It provides hope and inspiration for anyone struggling with growing pains and the challenges that come with change," said Don Godish, executive producer and director of national content and regional operations.

The show's final episode sets up a cliffhanger of sorts as Morey contemplates the future of her business. It also means there could be a second season if the production is successful.

"We hope we're able to bring Carrie and her biscuits to public media audiences for years to come," he said.