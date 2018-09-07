Griplock Systems, a California company that makes cable suspension systems for lights, will open a distribution center for its products near the State Ports Authority's inland port in Greer, the company said in a news release.
"With our ever-increasing customer base and high demand in product, we were poised for expansion," Todd Hemingway, Griplock's president and CEO, said in a statement. "It only made sense to expand to the other side of the country to better serve our customers in the Eastern part of the United States and Canada."
The distribution center, located in Duncan, will employ about 35 people and begin operations during the fourth quarter. The facility also will provide onsite engineering support. The company did not say how much it will invest in the center.
"Uninterrupted supply of products, shorter lead time and lower shipping costs, that's what our customers will gain from this development," Hemingway said.
This is the fourth major expansion for the company, most recently in 2013 when Griplock moved to a larger warehouse and headquarters in Carpinteria, Calif. Griplock started operations in 1992, building cable systems where lights can be hung for industrial and commercial uses.
The Upstate facility "allows us to get product out the door much faster, and we're closer to half our customers so delivery time is shorter and costs are lower," said Ryan Kwast, Griplock's vice president of sales and engineering.
The Greer facility is one of two inland ports operated by the State Ports Authority, with the other located in Dillon along the Interstate 95 corridor. German automaker BMW is one of the biggest customers of the Upstate facility, which opened in 2013 and is connected to the Port of Charleston by Norfolk-Southern rail service.
The Dillon facility, which opened in April, is connected to the Port of Charleston by CSX Corp. rail service. Its largest customer is Harbor Freight Tools, which has an adjacent distribution center.