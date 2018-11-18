Buying gift cards for the holidays? Here's how to save some money
With Thanksgiving just days away, the holiday shopping season is here, and I have some money-saving tips this week involving gift cards, whether as presents or just to save some cash.
Businesses love to sell them and many offer discounts to encourage those sales. That means you can essentially buy money for less than face value, reducing the cost of a gift or saving money for yourself.
In addition, there are businesses that will give you incentives to purchase gift cards to use at other businesses. For example, both Harris Teeter and Bi-Lo award bonus points for purchasing gift cards, in their respective gasoline savings programs.
Some ways to save are available year-round, such as purchasing discounted gift cards from businesses that buy and resell them online. The more specific the gift card, the larger the savings tend to be, on websites including Cardpool and CardCash.
Seasonal incentives typically show up during the winter holiday shopping season. With gift-shopping in mind, it's easy to forget that you might be able to score some big savings for yourself, if a business you patronize offers their own gift cards at a discount.
Here are some tips:
- If you plan to buy a particular gift card, visit the website of that business to see if it's offering a deal, rather than just buying the gift card at a store. For example, you could buy a $50 gift card for Outback Steakhouse (also valid at Carrabba's or Bonefish Grill) at a store, but if you buy one from the restaurant group's website you'll also get a $10 "promotional card" valid Jan. 1-Feb. 10.
- If the business you're interested in doesn't offer a discount, consider where you could get a bonus for buying a gift card. For example, purchasing a $50 gift card at Harris Teeter, for a merchant other than Harris Teeter, is worth 10 cents off per gallon on a fuel purchase at BP through the Harris Teeter’s Fuel Points promotion. In years past I've seen CVS stores offer bonus "extrabucks" for gift card purchases, and ebay has been offering promotions such as a $100 Hotels.com gift card for $90.
National restaurant chains such as Outback, Applebees, P.F. Chang's, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Ruby Tuesday and others typically offer bonuses in the form of promotional cards that are good for only a limited time, typically after the first of the year. If you like to dine at those restaurants, a gift card that comes with a promotional card gives you a built-in dining discount.
Ruby Tuesday will give a customer who buys a $50 gift card a $15 promotional card as well, which can be used from Jan. 2-March 5, 2019. They don't call the $15 one a gift card, because under federal law a "gift card" can't expire for at least five years.
Denny's restaurants uses a different strategy, offering Denny's coupons worth up to $50 with the purchase of a $25 gift card.
It's not just restaurants. Barnes & Noble is offering a $10 promotional card with the purchase of $75 in gift cards. And some retailers will give you a gift card or promotional card if you spend enough buying their merchandise — L.L. Bean has done this in prior years.
If you do buy gift cards, look for deals, but make sure to only buy cards that are wanted and will be redeemed. The reason so many gift card exchange businesses have cropped up online is that so many people have bought or received gift cards they'd rather trade for cash, or a different gift card.
