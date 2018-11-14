The owner of a Mount Pleasant shopping center now owns the neighboring and unfinished headquarters of a failed medical research firm that went down in a government fraud investigation.
An affiliate of Avtex Commercial Properties recently paid $1.35 million for what was supposed to be GenPhar Inc.'s corporate offices, according to Charleston County land records. The federal government seized the long-vacant property as part of its criminal prosecution of the vaccine developer and founder Dr. Jian-Yun "John" Dong.
Robert "Tex" Small Jr., founder and chief executive officer of Greenville-based Avtex, plans to finish the three-story building behind his firm's Walmart-anchored Market at Oakland retail center. He said he wasn't "at liberty to disclose" other details Tuesday but hopes to release more information about the project in about a month.
Small called the long-idled GenPhar site "a sore point for us for about 10 years."
"We really want to clean it up and make it productive and part of the overall development, in the same way as the other buildings," he said. "We're excited about it."
The empty GenPhar structure is a symbol of a once-promising company's rise and fall.
Dong, a former Medical University of South Carolina researcher who was born and educated in China, started the business in 1999 to develop vaccines that would combat deadly diseases such as Ebola, Marburg virus and dengue fever.
GenPhar operated out of a small office off Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant, and it announced in 2009 that it would invest $33 million to build a 50,000-square-foot headquarters and research complex in the north end of town. It projected it would need to hire about 300 employees.
It wasn't long before the expansion plan ran into trouble. Mount Pleasant building-code officials issued Dong a stop-work order in 2010 over his design plans and the kinds of construction materials he was using.
By then, federal authorities were investigating into GenPhar and its founder.
Dong was accused by federal authorities in 2011 of diverting grant money from vaccine-related work to lobbying and other improper expenses. He misdirected at least $2.9 million to help pay for GenPhar's new offices, according to a court document.
Dong was convicted in 2015 on dozens of charges related to fraud, theft and lying to investigators. He was sentenced last year to a 70-month prison term.
All the while, the building he announced for 1200 Innovation Way nearly a decade ago has stood empty, only partly completed. Small said the existing structure is salvageable but will require a major overhaul to finish.
The U.S. Marshals Service's asset-forfeiture division took ownership of the 2.6-acre property earlier this year. It then hired a North Carolina real estate firm to market the building to buyers. The sale to Avtex closed Oct. 29.