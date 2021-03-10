Busted washing machine doesn't derail tax breaks for Home Depot warehouse

Charleston County Council approved tax breaks for a Home Depot distribution center on Tuesday though one member voted against the proposal, saying the retailer sold him a defective appliance.

The Atlanta-based company will occupy part of a nearly 160,000-square-foot building at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

Council agreed by a 4-2 vote to include the home-improvement chain among the building's tenants eligible for an incentive that effectively lower the property tax rate to 6 percent instead of the usual 10.5 percent.

Home Depot did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Councilman Henry Darby voted against the incentive and called out the chain for what he termed poor customer service.

"I ain't supporting it," Darby said of the tax break. "I bought a washing machine from Home Depot in January and the thing broke and they wouldn't take it back, so I'm done. They won't get my vote tonight, sir."

Darby, who said Home Depot refused to take back the washing machine after a 48-hour window for returns, did not respond to requests for comments on March 10. Councilman Kylon Middleton also voted against the incentive, but did not state a reason.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Darby, a principal at North Charleston High School, recently made national news for taking a parttime job stocking shelves at Walmart and using the money to help low-income students and their families buy food and pay bills. He was given the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian honor, for that work.

The Palmetto Trade Center project in Palmetto Commerce Park, built in 2019, is now fully leased, said Bob Barrineau, senior vice president of CBRE, a commercial real estate foirm that marketed the project.

"Considering the fact that most of the leasing activity was in the beginning of the COVID shutdown, (that) makes for a great outcome," Barrineau said.

SunCap Property Group was the developer of the builder. The Charlotte-based company in the planning stages for a second structure next to the distribution center that would include 229,000 square feet.

SunCap, which has an office in North Charleston, also developed the Ingleside Industrial project in Palmetto Commerce Park.