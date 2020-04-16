Businesses tied to SC colleges face uncertain future with campuses quieted by coronavirus

COLUMBIA — For businesses that focus on University of South Carolina college students as both a market and a source of employees, the extended closing of campus has come as a shock, forcing a quick reinvention of their operations.

Brian Glynn remembers the day in March when the NCAA men's basketball tournament was canceled and the spring break at USC was extended as a time of unparalleled stress. Glynn and his wife, Kelly, own three Village Idiot restaurants in Columbia, including one in the campus-adjacent Five Points neighborhood.

Glynn knew that no spring sports to watch on bar TVs and no students likely to be on campus soon meant a huge challenge for his business, casting a pall over the strong spring that in normal times helps the business offset the slower summer in a college town.

"That Thursday for me was crippling, stress-wise," Glynn said.

Since then, Glynn and other business owners have been adapting to the circumstances as best they can and trying to come up with a business model that works for the coming months. USC will hold its summer classes online instead of in-person, so few students will be in town until August at the earliest.

For Glynn, that means keeping the Five Points location closed, while two other locations are serving pizzas and other foods for carryout. Of the about 70 employees that worked for Village Idiot before USC before the coronavirus shutdowns began, about 20 work for the company now.

Many of those who no longer work there are college students who left town, and had been using the jobs to pick up a few extra hours of work. Most of those who are still working depend on the restaurants for the main source of income, Glynn said.

Other companies serving also found themselves suddenly short of both customers and employees. Lindsay Hammer, manager of Columbia's Barefoot Campus Outfitters store right on the USC campus, had gone to work at one of the company's Texas stores during spring break. When she came back to the retail storefront that shares a building with a private dormitory, there were few students or employees to work with her.

Now the store in closed for shopping, and Hammer is using social media such as live video on Facebook to stay connected with customers, who tell her they appreciate the break from the coronavirus-dominated news.

The store is losing one of its biggest opportunities of the year, selling T-shirts to students and parents as part of the summer campus orientation tours. Hammer is looking for other ways to reach that audience since tours are not happening this summer.

Zombie Coffee & Donuts, a shop that shares its building with a privately built dorm at 650 Lincoln, also is trying to reinvent itself with the students gone, said manager Chelia Hutchings. Those students provided about 80 percent of its sales, Hutchings said.

Instead of being open full-time, Zombie is opening one day per week to fulfill larger catering orders for donuts, Hutchings said, with her and an employee or two wearing gloves and masks while they work.

Businesses also are looking to help out. Village Idiot has been delivering pizzas to hospitals to feed busy staff members, encouraging customers to make a $10 donation to pay for two pizzas to be delivered there. Almost 100 donations have been made to fund pizza deliveries, Glynn said.

Even as they work on short-term plans, business owners are wondering when things will get back to normal — and what that will look like. USC has pledged to make a decision by June 15 on whether it will reopen campus on time for the fall semester.

Glynn wonders whether people will want to dine in restaurants even if things reopen, or if carryout will continue to be the norm. Without a major return from students, he will have to continue with his current business plan for the Village Idiot.

"I don't see how we can reopen in Five Points without the university being a full go," Glynn said.