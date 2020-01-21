This is the new Columbia-area Retail weekly column that will be posted on Tuesday mornings at postandcourier.com. Do you know of an opening, expansion or closing that should be included? Write to mfitts@postandcourier.com.

COLUMBIA — When Sarah Rama opened her children's clothing store, Duck Duck Goose on the Devine Street retail corridor in August, she actually was unsure that the street's retail corridor was the right place for her specialty store.

Now her boutique has moved down the street to larger space at 2800 Devine St., where she thinks the additional residential growth nearby only can help her business.

Duck Duck Goose opened Friday in its new location in the Forum Shopping Center along Devine, which gives the business the room it needs, Rama said. The new location gives her business about 3,500 square feet, a necessary upgrade from about 1,800 feet to help the company enjoys strong sales from both online and in-store customers.

“To find double the space three doors down, we had to hop on the opportunity," Rama said.

Rama sees the nearby growth as another reason that Devine Street makes more sense than ever for her store. Just across the street, about 150 apartments or condos are being built in two projects. Rama sees that as a natural boost for her business, which already gets abundant walk-in business from Shandon and other nearby areas, she said.

Duck Duck Goose doesn't necessarily get a big boost from the other high-end clothing retailers that are thriving on Devine Street, Rama said. Children's clothing is a special destination purchase for consumers, not an impulse buy, Rama said. But Devine Street seems to be a winning spot for local retail.

“I love being amongst small businesses that are locally owned," she said.

Other retailers are moving to new spaces along Devine Street. Mainstream Boutique, a women's clothing store, will move a few blocks to a shop space next to Duck Duck Goose, with the move expected to be complete by late February or early March.

Both stores are splitting up space that formerly belonged to retailer Devine Robin, which closed late in 2018. Splitting the site gives the shops the right fit on space, as many small retailers these days are hesitant to move to a store with a huge physical footprint, said Jennifer Suber, marketing coordinator for the Devine Street Association.

Women's clothing boutique LaRoque also is moving, one block down to expanded space at 2816 Devine Street, the space Duck Duck Goose is vacating. The target date for that move to be completed is mid-March, Suber said.

New plan for Southern Pottery

Southern Pottery Studio and Gallery, which closed in September at 3105 Devine St. after 16 years in business, is about to find a new form in a new part of town.

The business was set to reopen in the Cottontown neighborhood on Monday at 2238 Sumter St., according to owner Debra Green. Southern Pottery now will focus more on teaching classes and not be open regularly as a retail location. Consumers have become more interested in an experience than just shopping for an object, according to Green.

"Students that we teach would rather make their own art!" Green wrote in an email.

Mousetrap slams shut

The Mousetrap, the longtime neighborhood eatery and bar amid the offices of Middleburg Plaza, announced on Jan. 13 that it is closed.

“Friends of The Mousetrap, I’m very sorry to say that due to circumstances beyond our control, the Mouse Trap has closed,” a Facebook post on its page read.

This is the second closure for the restaurant just off Forest Drive, which has been in business in Columbia since the late 1970s. It closed in May 2018, later to reopen under new ownership.

