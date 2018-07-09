Starbucks, citing oceans, to ditch plastic straws
SEATTLE — Starbucks, citing the environment threat to oceans, will ban plastic straws from all of its stores globally in less than two years.
The company becomes the largest food and beverage company operating globally to do so.
Starbucks said Monday that it is making available a strawless lid at 8,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada for certain drinks. Starbucks Coffee Co. estimates the switch will eliminate more than 1 billion plastic straws a year.
The company's announcement comes a week after it's hometown, Seattle, banned single-use plastic straws and utensils at businesses that sell food or drinks in the city.
Starbucks said cold beverages in which a straw is typically included make up 50 percent of the drinks its sells, up from just 37 percent five years ago.
LL Bean gets new credit card partner
FREEPORT, Maine — Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean has a new credit card vendor.
The company is partnering with Citi Retail Services and Mastercard after ending its relationship with Barclays and Visa.
The card offers rewards points on purchases and free monogramming on L.L. Bean purchases. It also offers free shipping on all L.L. Bean purchases, eliminating the $50 threshold for other customers.
Existing card holders will be issued new credit cards with the upgrades.
CEO Steve Smith said the new card offers a better value that'll to help welcome new customers "to share in our passion for the outdoors."
German exports rise, but trade tensions loom
FRANKFURT, Germany — German exports rose in May, suggesting trade disputes in recent days with the United States haven't yet damaged Europe's biggest economy.
The national statistics agency said Monday that exports rose by 1.8 percent over April. Compared with a year earlier, exports were down 1.3 percent.
Analyst Carsten Brzeski at ING said a recent weakening of the euro currency's exchange rate should more than offset the negative effects of U.S. tariffs on European aluminum and steel. However, he added that "looking ahead and despite the very benign impact of trade tensions so far, a fully-fledged trade war would surely leave negative marks on the German economy."
For the moment, "the hard data tells a different story."
NZ to buy four Boeing military planes
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand is buying four Boeing maritime patrol planes from the U.S. to replace aging aircraft, Defense Minister Ron Mark said Monday.
The planes will cost 2.35 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.6 billion), including training systems, infrastructure and other associated costs, he said.
It will take delivery of the planes and begin operations from 2023 and will pay for the planes and infrastructure over a number of years.
"Maintaining a maritime patrol capability is essential for New Zealand, for national security and for our ability to contribute to global security efforts," Mark said.
The P8-A Poseidon planes will replace six aging Orion patrol planes operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force.
Boeing says the planes are designed for long-range anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.