Burned in pandemic glove deal, North Charleston's ProPac chases down $5M cash payment

ProPac Inc. never got its gloves, but at least the North Charleston disaster and emergency supplies firm recovered most of its money.

In a case that stretched from both coasts of the United States to Southeast Asia and, ultimately, to a federal courtroom in Charleston, lawyers with the Nexsen Pruet firm were able to track down $5 million that ProPac had spent on undelivered surgical gloves during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a settlement reached earlier this year, the two companies that were supposed to supply the surgical gloves — Atlantic Group USA of North Carolina and California-based Medical Biowaste Solutions — agreed to pay back the money. Atlantic Group was responsible for a $600,000 payment and Medical Biowaste picked up the remaining balance. The final payment was made in May.

Gordon King, the founder and CEO of ProPac, credits Nexsen Pruet lawyers Cheryl Shoun and Peter Santos with the positive resolution, saying the pair crafted a legal attack "that was quite influential in having the companies come clean and give us the money back."

In addition to naming Atlantic Group and Medical Biowaste as defendants, Shoun filed a lawsuit against the dollar amount that ProPac lost — a type of case known as "in rem" that gives a court jurisdiction over a thing rather than a person or entity.

That meant the Charleston court would be able to rule on the case regardless of where the money went — and it wasn't entirely clear where that was.

Bank records produced during one hearing before Judge Richard Gergel showed $1.7 million had been wired through a Hong Kong bank to a Vietnamese glove manufacturer. However, neither of the companies could say where the rest of the money had gone, and Santos said that is still a mystery.

"Judge Gergel asked 'Where's the rest of the money? That sounds criminal'," Santos said of the hearing. "That led down the path to a pretty quick resolution. Judge Gergel knew he wasn't going to be able to issue an order to impound the money because it had already been disposed of. But I think it sent a strong message to the defendants that they probably were not going to get away with this."

The case helps to illustrate the scarcity of personal protective equipment experienced by companies like Propac during the first few months of the pandemic and the risks that posed.

"When the pandemic hit, everybody went to cash up front," Santos said, adding there are videos online showing companies being scammed on such purchases. "There's one where they are opening up a box that's supposed to be gloves and, instead, it's sand."

ProPac, which was founded in 1989, has a long track record of procuring disaster supplies for groups like the American Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, public health departments and local fire stations. During the pandemic, it was a lead contractor for the New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

"This is the first time we've been burned," King said, adding the lawsuit "shows any potential bad guys that we're not going to let them get away with it.

"We will go after them with every penny we have," he said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Volvo sales accelerate

Volvo Cars USA set a new sales record in May with U.S. customers buying 13,221 cars during the month — a 38.9 percent increase over the same period in 2020.

The Swedish automaker, which builds its S60 sedan at a $1.1 billion plant near Ridgeville, has marked 12 consecutive months of year-over-year growth and sales so far in 2021 are up by 56.7 percent.

S60 sales have totaled 5,064 vehicles this year — up 30.7 percent from 2020.

Volvo has announced that all of its new models will be electrified by 2030, and the automaker's Recharge models — those with fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains — accounted for about one-fifth of all sales in May.

"Sustainability remains as important as safety and the increased interest in our Recharge products shows consumers are embracing a greener future," said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars USA. “With a full year of growth, Volvo Car USA is focused on maintaining our momentum and growing electrified sales."

Globally, the automaker owned by China's Geely Holding Group saw a 44.9 percent increase in sales during May.

As seen on TV

Broadcast retailer QVC is spending $27.5 million to expand the company's fulfillment center in Florence, a move that will create about 360 jobs.

QVC, which has been operating in South Carolina since 2007, sells thousands of household and other goods through its 12 television networks that reach 218 million homes. The company also sells goods via websites and mobile apps.

The new jobs will include unloading, stowing and processing incoming shipments as well as other tasks. Visit tinyurl.com/5tjhpbac for more information on employment at QVC.

"Our decision to expand in Florence reflects the effectiveness of our local team, the quality of the workforce pool in this region, the efficiency of this location in terms of transportation and the strong support we have received from the Florence community," Rob Sandora, the company's vice president of operations for the U.S., said in a statement.