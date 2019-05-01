Three Burger King restaurants recently turned out the lights in Summerville, with two of them citing maintenance issues.
Two of them also removed all the signage from the drive-thru ordering stations.
The three darkened restaurants are at 1300 N. Main St., 1117 Central Ave. and 1601 Trolley Road.
Signs in the windows and drive-thrus of two of them — North Main Street and Central Avenue — are similar, reading, "Sorry for the inconvenience. We are closed for maintenance" or " We are closed for maintenance-related issues."
The signs on the fast-foot restaurant on Trolley Road simply read, "Sorry for the inconvenience but we are closed."
Drive-thru signage on restaurants on Central Avenue and Trolley Road has been completely removed. It remains at the North Main Street location.
The three restaurants are all registered under separate limited liability companies.
Charleston real estate investor Steve Varn, the property owner of the North Main Street location, said he was unaware the restaurant had closed, but he believed it was slated to be remodeled. He said the franchisee for that location is Bennie Arbour, but he did not know if Arbour was connected to the other two closed restaurants.
The Burger King at 1825 Highway 17 in front of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre also closed recently. Varn also owns the land, and he said Arbour is the franchisee of that site.
Arbour nor a Burger King representative did not immediately respond for comment Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control's food inspection website does not show the restaurants to be in violation of any sanitary conditions as a reason for closing.