A Burger King franchisee is apparently not having its way in the Charleston region.
Atlanta-based franchisee Capital Restaurant Group plans to shutter seven money-losing restaurants in the Charleston and Santee areas by Thursday as part of a recent bankruptcy filing.
The closings could occur as early as today, according to court records.
Capital Restaurant Group owns 24 restaurants in the Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Orangeburg areas under franchise agreements with Miami-based Burger King and says it has more than 200 creditors and liabilities of more than $1 million.
It employs 478 people in the South Carolina communities and up to 600 during peak season, according to the court filing.
Six of the seven restaurants the franchisee wants to darken are in the Charleston area. The other is in Santee on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County.
According to a court filing earlier this month, the targeted restaurants include the following locations:
• 3917 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
• 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
• 5125 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston
• 3579 Savannah Highway, Johns Island
• 293 Britain St., Santee
• 955 Bacon’s Bridge Road, Summerville
• 4820 Tanger Outlet, North Charleston
Formed in 2009, the franchisee began operated as a Burger King franchisee in 2010.
"Many of the restaurants had been neglected for years and in need of repairs, upgrades and improvements," the franchisee said in its bankruptcy filing.
Capital Restaurant Group said it has "invested and reinvested" in the restaurants in an effort to turn them around and "to deal with many issues, including several issues that were not disclosed."
The franchisee said over the past nine years it and its employees "have poured their blood, sweat and tears into turning the restaurants around" with varying degrees of success.
"But unfortunately, several do not generate enough revenue to sustain themselves and are a drain on the (franchisee's) cash flow," the bankruptcy filing said.
The franchisee claims it has asked Burger King's corporate office multiple times for permission to close many of the underperforming restaurants, but it said the requests fell on deaf ears.
"BK Corp. has refused, instead forcing the (franchisee) to continue operating the underperforming restaurants at a loss — while continuing to pay rent, royalties and advertising fees to BK Corp. — under threat of legal action that would surely follow any closures."
Burger King's corporate office did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment about the franchisee's claims.
The franchisee also said it has had some major challenges in recent years, including being "battered by several hurricanes (most recently just a month ago), which has caused temporary shutdowns and further drained liquidity."
The franchisee also claims BK Corp. reduced advertising in one or more markets where the franchisee operates, causing further declines in revenue.
The franchisee said bankruptcy reorganization will allow it to "reorganize and save hundreds of jobs." It's asking the bankruptcy court to allow it to reject a number of property leases and close the low-performing restaurants.
The request to shutter the seven restaurants comes after five other Burger King sites closed in the Charleston region in the spring following a dispute over an unpaid loan through a different franchisee.
Two of the restaurants have reopened on Trolley Road in Summerville and in Moncks Corner. Another in Mount Pleasant will become the site of a bank. The fate of two others remains unclear.