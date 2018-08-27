The Broad Street mansion that the Catholic Diocese of Charleston sold last week was bought by a Charleston man who made his fortune with fast-food restaurants.
John McGrath, owner of JEM Restaurant Group and Southeastern Pizza group and affiliates, confirmed in an email that he bought the house at 119 Broad St. It's the one with the marble facade behind the wrought-iron fence across from the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. A recently formed company called McCuru Properties paid the full list price of $6.25 million, according to the deed filed with the county.
McGrath started JEM Restaurant Group in 1998, and it includes more than 100 Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
In a separate venture, McGrath was one of the investors that in 2017 bought a majority stake in Charleston Tennis LLC, the group that manages the Volvo Cars tennis center on Daniel Island. Other local backers included restaurant operator Mark Cummins and musician Darius Rucker. The first two letters of the last names spell out McCuru.
McGrath didn't say how he planned to use the Broad Street house but said it won't be a bed and breakfast. He has hired EE Fava Architects of Charleston to restore the interior, which includes a grand staircase, ornate-patterned parquet floors with mahogany inlays, crown molding and detailed chair railings throughout. He also has hired a landscape architect for the grounds.
The Morton Waring House was built between 1803 and 1807, with the marble facade added over brick in the early 1900s, according to the Charleston Museum. The main house contains about 8,444 square feet of space and could have at least seven bedrooms, according to the listing by Handsome Properties. The 2,444-square-foot carriage house could have another four bedrooms.
The property also includes a storage shed, a large garden and 14 off-street parking spaces.