The inaugural run of South Carolina's first-ever nonstop transatlantic air route is coming to an end later this month, but British Airways says the Charleston to London service will return next spring.

The first flight took off from Charleston International in early April, with a commitment for twice-weekly flights through Oct. 24.

The second season for the route will be offered for about the same amount of time next year, running from early spring to early fall to capture the most popular periods for travel for both cities, according to Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell. The service will start slightly earlier, on Sunday, March 29.

The flights will be offered the same weekdays, Thursdays and Sundays, landing and taking off from Charleston's airport in the evenings.

When the inaugural season was announced last October, the flight was deemed a "game changer," making the region more accessible for international visitors and business travelers.

At the launch, the airline said service beyond the October end date would depend on the success of the first season.

"They are pleased with the flight, which tells you of their intentions to come back," Campbell said. "We would like to see them offer more than two flights a week, but that is up to British Air."

“The continuation of British Airways’ direct transatlantic service is great news for our state," state Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt said in a statement.

"These flights make South Carolina an even more viable candidate for economic development, giving us additional tools to compete in the global economy, and enhance the state’s marketability for both international business and leisure," Hitt said.

The state's chief tourism official added the airline's commitment to Charleston next year is a win-win on different levels.

"Not only can it boost the number of international visitors to the state, it can spur new tourism investment and economic development," said Duane Parrish, director of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

Charleston's chief tourism leader, Helen Hill, called the decision to bring back the flight "timely" because the Holy City, a British settlement, will celebrate its 350th anniversary next year.

A British Airways spokesman did not immediately respond for further comment about the airline's decision to continue the flight next year.

To prepare for the region's first nonstop international flight, Charleston airport had to build a $7.6 million kitchen to provide meals for the overseas route.

Airport officials are talking with a couple of existing airlines to keep the kitchen services in use over the winter, but no agreements have been made, Campbell said.

"I think there is enough interest from domestic flights of two hours or more," Campbell said. "Our intention is to keep the kitchen open to service the airlines."

He declined to say which airlines the airport is working with to offer meal service.

Domestic carriers with nonstop flights of more than two hours from Charleston include Alaska to Seattle, United and Southwest to Houston, Frontier and United to Denver, American and Southwest to Dallas, Delta and JetBlue to Boston and American, Southwest and United to Chicago. A few other flights are right at two hours.

Also, Charleston's flights to London avoided a major pilot strike on Sept. 9-10 because of the timing of the walkout days. The pilots' union also canceled a larger strike planned for late September to try to resolve disputes with the carrier. Those talks are ongoing.

British Airways uses a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner for the transatlantic flights. Boeing manufactures the airplanes in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.