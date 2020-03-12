British Airways' flights between Charleston and London still on schedule amid travel ban

The threat from coronavirus will not affect British Airways’ plans to resume its seasonal twice-weekly flights between London and Charleston on March 29, a spokesman said Thursday.

“No changes have been made,” said Chip Garner with British Airways’ office in New York.

That doesn’t mean a decision could be made later that will affect the international flights coming to Charleston from the United Kingdom.

“Everything is fast-moving right now,” Garner said.

The airline’s corporate office has not commented on the 30-day travel ban on Europe imposed by President Trump, he said. The ban takes effect at midnight Friday.

British Airways flights will operate on Sundays and Thursdays, and the flights through April are sold out or near capacity, according to Charleston International Airport CEO Paul Campbell.

At Charleston International, CEO Paul Campbell said the airport will probably see a dip in March’s passenger levels because of the pandemic.

“We expect to have some impact, but not much of an impact,” Campbell said. “We may lose a flight or two, but we will not lose a city. That could change. All we can do is kind of wait and see.”

The airport usually sees between 10,000 and 12,000 people a day coming and going. Campbell estimates the number could be off by a few hundred a day, but he won’t know for sure until flight numbers for March are reported in April.

“We don’t expect February’s passenger numbers to be affected that much,” he said. Those numbers usually are reported by mid- to late month.