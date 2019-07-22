In a move that could affect Charleston's only transatlantic flight, British Airways pilots voted overwhelmingly to take strike action amid a long-running dispute over pay, their union said Monday.
The British Airlines Pilots Association accused the airline of making massive profits on the back of sacrifices made during hard times.
No potential dates have been set for a work stoppage or other "industrial action," and the union said it remained hopeful the dispute could be resolved.
The association says pilots backed industrial action by more than 9-1, with a turnout of 90%.
"We do not wish to inconvenience our customers, which is why we have tried to resolve this matter through negotiation starting last November — it is BA who has regrettably chosen to drag this out into the summer months," union leader Brian Strutton said.
The airline is seeking an injunction Tuesday in the High Court to halt industrial action. It said its offer was worth 11.5% over three years.
"We are very disappointed that BALPA, the pilots' union, has chosen to threaten the travel plans of thousands of our customers, over the summer holidays, with possible strike action," the airline said in a statement. "We remain open to working with BALPA to reach an agreement."
If the pilots decide to walk off the job, it would likely affect two scheduled weekly flights to and from London each Thursday and Sunday at Charleston International Airport.
The carrier launched the U.K.-South Carolina routes on Boeing 787-8 jets in April, giving the Palmetto State its first nonstop transatlantic air service.
The planes carry 214 passengers, and flights lately have been averaging about 200 travelers coming and going, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.
“At this point, we have not been advised by British Airways that something like this will have an impact on Charleston,” Campbell said Monday.