NEW YORK — Technology companies powered a rally on Wall Street Monday that gave the market its third straight gain.
The surge in tech stocks followed a decision by the U.S. to give Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 90 days to buy equipment from American suppliers. Chipmakers including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron, all rose.
The buying went well beyond technology, with communication services stocks, health care companies and retailers notching solid gains. Financial stocks also rose as bond prices headed lower, sending yields higher. Energy stocks climbed following a 2.4% increase in U.S. crude oil prices.
The S&P 500 climbed 34.97 points, or 1.2%, to 2,923.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.78 points, or 1%, to 26,135.79. The index briefly gained 336 points.
The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, rose 106.82 points, or 1.3%, to 8,002.81.
Smaller company stocks also had a good day. The Russell 2000 index gained 15.21 points, or 1%, to 1,508.85.
Target launches private food label
NEW YORK — Target is making its largest foray into a private food label next month as it attempts to energize grocery sales.
On Sept. 15, 650 products will appear on store shelves under the brand "Good & Gather." That will expand to 2,000 products by late next year.
Target is phasing out its house food brands, called Archer Farms and Simply Balanced, and reducing its Market Pantry line. The company expects that Good & Gather to be a multi-billion dollar business by the end of next year.
The goods sold under the new brand range from pastas and meat to milk and eggs. Target said Monday that the products will not have artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.
Economists expecting recession
A strong majority, 74%, of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump's economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.
The economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics, in a report released Monday, mostly didn't share Trump's optimistic outlook for the economy, though they generally saw recession coming later than they did in a survey taken in February. Thirty-four percent of the economists surveyed said they believe a slowing economy will tip into recession in 2021. That's up from 25% in the February survey.
Another 38% of those polled predicted that recession will occur next year, down slightly from 42% in February. Only 2% of those polled expect a recession to begin this year.
In February, 77% of the economists expected a recession either this year, next year or in 2021.
US extends Huawei reprieve
NEW YORK — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday that the United States will extend by 90 days a limited reprieve on U.S. technology sales to Huawei.
The U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese technology giant in May, deeming it a national security risk and restricting sales of U.S. technology to it.
But it granted a limited temporary reprieve to support existing equipment and ease the burden on U.S. rural internet and wireless companies. That reprieve would have expired Monday, had Ross not issued the extension.
Ross also announced that the U.S. was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the list of 69 already affected by sanctions. He also said the U.S. has granted no special licenses that would let any U.S. supplier sell technology to Huawei not affected by the limited reprieve.
Huawei is China's biggest phone maker, and sales to the company account for a significant portion of revenues for some U.S. suppliers.
Japanese exports decline
TOKYO — Japan's exports fell for the eighth straight month in July as worries continued about President Donald Trump's trade policies denting Asian economic growth.
Ministry of Finance data released Monday showed exports and imports fell in July, compared to the same month a year ago. Exports fell 1.6%, while imports slid 1.2%, resulting in a trade deficit of 249.6 billion yen ($2.35 billion).
Global markets have been in turmoil because of Trump's trade war with China. A slowdown in China is certain to hurt other regional economies, including Japan's.
Japan's exports to China in July fell 9.3% while its imports from China gained 2.8%. Japan's exports to the U.S. in July grew 8.4% while imports from the U.S. rose 3.5%.