Consumer spending slowing
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1.4% in September, a modest gain but far less than the big increases of late spring, adding to concerns that Americans remain cautious with the viral pandemic resurging across the country and impeding the economy.
The September gain marked the fifth straight monthly increase in consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, since the virus erupted in early spring and flattened the economy. But the recent slight increases reflect an economy weakened by the virus and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses.
Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that income, which provides the fuel for spending, rose 0.9% in September. That moderate gain followed a sizable drop of 2.5% in incomes in August.
The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating and the stimulus aid that Congress enacted in the spring for businesses, individuals and laid-workers has expired.
Fed eases loan requirements
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will reduce the minimum loan level in a small business lending program and waive some fees to try to boost participation in a program that has so far provided little assistance to struggling companies.
The Fed announced Friday that it will support loans of as low as $100,000 in its Main Street Lending Program, down from an earlier minimum of $250,000. The Main Street program seeks to support small and mid-sized businesses by buying 95% of a loan from participating banks. This is intended to limit the risk to banks and encourage them to lend more.
Yet so far the program has made just 400 loans for a total of $3.7 billion — far below the $600 billion in total funding that the Fed has said it is willing to lend. The Treasury Department has provided $75 billion to backstop any losses.
To encourage banks to make the smaller loans, the Fed will eliminate a 1% transaction fee that it charges banks for loans below $250,000. It will also allow banks to charge borrowers a higher fee, and will double the fee that the Fed pays banks to service the loans to 0.5%, from 0.25%.
Ebay employees admit guilt
BOSTON — Two more former eBay Inc. employees have admitted to their roles in a campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts couple with threatening social media messages and disturbing deliveries of things like live spiders sent to their home.
Brian Gilbert, 52, who was senior manager of special operations for eBay’s Global Security Team, and Stephanie Stockwell, 26, a former manager of eBay’s Global Intelligence Center, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.
They are among seven former eBay employees charged in the scheme to harass the couple, who authorities say published an online newsletter with articles that were critical of the company.